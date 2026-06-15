Anna Faris Made Rare Comments About Her 'Sad' Split From Chris Pratt

'In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced,' Anna said of the split in 2021.

Both Anna and Chris are married to other people now — Anna is with cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Chris is with Katherine Schwarzenegger. But, in a new , Anna was asked about having to go through a public divorce while feeling like Hollywood was pushing her out after the end of her sitcomabout the added pressure of the media coverage of her divorce, saying,"I was feeling sad..

I do feel like I had enough gumption, enough of a core, and I have tried to be careful about how much Hollywood infiltrates, but now I’ve been on a spectrum of fame for 26 years, so I would be naïve to think that it hasn’t shaped who I am at this point.

". The scrutiny. I’m lucky that at that time I had my podcast . That goes back to the talk radio.

I wanted, like, four people to listen and to build my own secret community. I wanted an avenue outside of Hollywood as a way to connect with people," she continued. She added,"I didn’t disclose a lot on the podcast, but I always felt like I could if I needed to.

The podcast helped me a lot during that time, and it made me think: I know I could be happy if I’m writing, because I’ve always loved that, and maybe that’s an avenue to make money. I was thinking of a version of retirement. But now, I feel like the opportunities are more bountiful than they’ve ever been! I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude. "





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