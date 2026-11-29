Anna Faris reveals her intense workout routine and dietary habits that helped her maintain her physique for Scary Movie 6, while discussing her new life sober at 50.

Anna Faris has turned 50 while maintaining a remarkably fit physique and a disciplined wellness routine that keeps her ready for action roles. The actress, known for her appearances in Scary Movie, The House Bunny, and Just Friends, continues to share her fitness journey on social media. Her current status includes being a busy mother to her 14-year-old son Jack, whom she shares with actor ex-husband Chris Pratt, and stepmother to Michael Barrett's two children.

Intense Training Regimen And Diet Habits

Faris underwent a rigorous preparation period when training with personal trainer Nicole Stuart for her role in the comedy film The House Bunny. During this specific two to three month program, the actress adhered to a strict schedule that included eating only 1100 calories daily while training five days a week. Stuart noted that Faris was highly motivated and combined cardio with Pilates to achieve her slimming goals for the role of Shelley, an ex-Playboy Playmate.

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The training protocol involved extensive cardiovascular work alongside strength exercises. Stuart explained that Faris would run a mile before every Pilates session and perform an additional 15 minutes of exercise afterward. The routine also required her to run or walk through hills for 30 to 45 minutes later that day, ensuring variety through circuit training and cardio the following day.

Despite the strict regimen during filming, Faris maintains a more flexible approach to nutrition in her daily life. She emphasizes portion control over total restriction and enjoys indulgent treats like garlic bread and cheeseburgers. Her breakfast often consists of a cream cheese bagel or Eggs Benedict, which she describes as a staple when staying at hotels, while dinner typically features pasta or roast chicken with potatoes and salad.

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Recent Wellness Updates And Sobriety

At age 50, Faris has openely discussed significant changes to her lifestyle, including achieving sobriety approximately two months after fans expressed concern during a red carpet appearance in June. She revealed on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast that she is no longer drinking alcohol, stating that there is a clear correlation between alcohol consumption and depression for her personally.

To manage her mood swings and emotional health, Faris has started taking hormones in the form of a patch. She noted that this medical intervention has made a huge difference in her overall well-being. This decision came after she had a step back from drinking to avoid self-sabotage, a move that prompted viral videos of her animated behavior at the Scary Movie 6 premiere in Los Angeles.

Current Projects And Family Life

Faris remains active in Hollywood with recent promotional work for the upcoming comedy film Spa Weekend. She recently appeared alongside fellow actresses Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher to showcase their figures and promote the movie. These appearances have highlighted her continued dedication to staying in shape and her active role in the entertainment industry.

As a mother and stepmother to four children, Faris balances her career with a busy family schedule involving her husband Michael Barrett. She manages her health through constant movement rather than sedentary habits, often running around to keep fit between her professional and personal commitments. Her ability to maintain such a toned physique at 50 serves as an inspiration to many fans tracking her wellness journey.