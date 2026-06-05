Anna Faris faces fan concerns over her health after appearing jittery on the red carpet for Scary Movie 6

Anna Faris, 49, made a rare public appearance with her 13-year-old son Jack Pratt on the red carpet for Scary Movie 6, but her health concerns sparked alarm bells on social media.

Anna Faris faces fan concerns over her health after appearing jittery on the red carpet for her latest movie Scary Movie 6 . The actress, 49, made a rare public appearance with her 13-year-old son Jack Pratt , whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Chris Pratt .

However, a video of her appearing slightly jittery at the event and seemingly licking the inside of her mouth went viral, sparking alarm bells on social media. Many commentators were sympathetic to Faris, speculating that she may be struggling since her split from Chris Pratt in 2017. Others adopted a less charitable tone, with some criticizing her appearance and suggesting that she may have done something to herself.

Faris and Pratt eloped to Bali in 2009 and welcomed their son in 2012 before separating in 2017 and finalizing their divorce the following year. Pratt has since married Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, with whom he has three further children. Faris found love again in the form of Ted cinematographer Michael Barrett, with whom she held a courthouse wedding in 2021.

The Friends actress had a chorus of defenders as well, with some joking that it was refreshing to see an actor's son not wearing a dress. Faris's health concerns come as Chris Pratt faced backlash over an Instagram post praising Katherine, which some interpreted as a dig at their son Jack. Pratt candidly discussed the toll that the backlash had taken on him, confessing that he cried about it and felt that it was a real burden to his life.

The Jurassic World star's parenting of Jack came under fierce scrutiny in 2021, with many online scolds interpreting his post as a criticism of his son's health issues





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