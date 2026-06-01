Anna Camp Celebrates Pride, Friendship and Fearless Careers at MPTF NextGen Summer Party

Anna Camp discussed her Pride Month celebration with partner Jade Whipkey, praised her longtime friend Sasha Snow, and highlighted the importance of mentorship and inclusion at the MPTF NextGen Summer Party hosted by Delta Air Lines and Waymo.

At the recent MPTF NextGen Summer Party, an event co‑hosted by Delta Air Lines and Waymo on May 31, actress Anna Camp opened up about her longstanding friendship with fellow performer Sasha Snow and reflected on the challenges and triumphs they have shared over more than a decade in the entertainment industry.

Camp, 43, arrived at the gathering in the company of her partner Jade Whipkey, marking the actress's first public celebration of Pride Month with the love of her life. In a candid interview with Us Weekly, Camp described Whipkey as a source of unwavering support, saying, "She accepts and loves me for everything that I am, and together we have built a family with the women around us. I would do anything for any one of those girls anytime.

" The sentiment underscored the broader theme of chosen family that permeated the evening, as industry colleagues gathered to network, share stories, and enjoy a night of music and conversation. Camp's remarks also turned to her professional history with Snow, tracing their bond back to 2012 when the two young actresses portrayed college best friends and a cappella singers in the breakout musical comedy Pitch Perfect.

The film, released in 2012, quickly became a cultural touchstone, spawning two sequels that cemented its status as a modern classic. Camp recalled how the original movie propelled both women into the public eye, noting that she was 29 during production and turned 30 when the first installment premiered.

"We grew up together on set," she said, "we've seen each other through relationships, divorces, ups and downs, and watched each other evolve as both artists and people. " Their on‑screen chemistry mirrored the genuine affection they fostered off‑screen, a dynamic that audiences have long celebrated. When Snow recently reunited with Camp for a cameo appearance in a new television series, the actress praised Snow's fearlessness, recalling, "She's everywhere, and I'm so proud of her.

She's fearless on that show, and I'm just so happy for her.

" The exchange highlighted the mutual encouragement that has defined their partnership, with Camp recalling the advice she often gives to younger performers: "Screw fear, you have to be fearless. " Beyond the personal anecdotes, Camp used the opportunity to speak about the evolving landscape of representation in Hollywood. She emphasized how events like the MPTF NextGen Summer Party provide a platform for emerging talent, especially those from under‑represented communities, to connect with industry leaders and discover mentorship opportunities.

Camp praised the collaboration between Delta Air Lines and Waymo, noting that the partnership symbolizes a forward‑thinking approach to both transportation and entertainment, aligning with the event's mission to nurture the next generation of creators. As the night progressed, attendees enjoyed live music, a showcase of innovative technology demonstrations, and a series of panel discussions centered on diversity, inclusion, and the future of storytelling.

Camp's heartfelt reflections, combined with her celebration of love, friendship, and professional perseverance, captured the spirit of the gathering and offered a hopeful glimpse of the collaborative, inclusive future she envisions for the entertainment world





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Anna Camp Sasha Snow MPTF Nextgen Summer Party Pride Month Pitch Perfect

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