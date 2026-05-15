Ann Taylor Loft's Surprise Discounts Ahead of Memorial Day

Ann Taylor Loft is offering 40 percent off lots of shorts, tops, linen pieces, and swimwear, including a mariner-striped midi dress that is just $63, discounted from $126. Additionally, the clothing chain is taking up to 50 percent off and has a sale running through May 18. Enjoy! Please share with your friends.

is here, meaning 40 percent off lots of shorts, tops, linen pieces, and swimwear. Plus it’s taking up to 50 percent off, just in time for a quickly approaching Memorial Day weekend.

The dress selections are especially good, including this very on-theme mariner-striped midi option. With the discount, the price comes out to just $63 — a steal for a 100 percent cotton dress. We also rounded up a couple other options below, whether you’re backyard barbecuing or lounging beachside. Just note that the sale goes through May 18, so if you see something you like, don’t dillydally





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Ann Taylor Loft 40 Percent Off Discounts Memorial Day Clothing Sale Fashion Deals

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