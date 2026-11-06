Anker Soundcore Space 2 Pro Review Confirms Flagship Audio Quality at $200

Anker Soundcore Space 2 Pro offers premium build and record-breaking call clarity at $200. This review details audio performance, battery life, and missing AI features in this flagship over-ear headphone model.

Anker has solidified its position in the premium audio market with the Soundcore Space 2 Pro, a $200 pair of over-ear headphones that directly challenges industry leaders like Apple, Bose, Sony, and Sennheiser. The device represents the current pinnacle of the Soundcore lineup, offering flagship-level performance and aesthetic refinement that belies its budget-friendly price tag. The headphones feature high-quality construction with metal sliders for fit adjustments, a headband wrapped in soft leather, and subtle metallic accents that complete a look typical of mid-range to high-end products.

The audio hardware is driven by 35mm custom drivers constructed from two distinct materials, a design choice that maximizes deep bass response while maintaining high-end clarity. During testing with tracks featuring Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders, the headphones delivered powerful bass and crystalline highs that kept guitars and synths distinct in complex mixes. The overall clarity and detail are particularly evident in acoustic-driven genres, allowing piano, acoustic guitar, and string sections to float clearly behind interwoven vocals without muddiness.

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A standout feature of the Space 2 Pro is its call quality, which has earned the Guinness World Record for the clearest over-ear headphones for calls. This achievement is attributed to the proprietary Thus chip and a six-microphone array that effectively nullifies background noise. Real-world testing confirmed that the system blocks out keyboard clicks and dampens human voices without introducing robotic artifacts or significant muddiness to the user's voice. The voice performance remains clear, sounding only slightly muffled rather than digitized, even when processing kicks in to combat distractions.

Battery longevity is another strong suit for the Soundcore Space 2 Pro, with Anker promising up to 30 hours of playback with active noise cancellation enabled. In real-world testing conducted almost entirely with ANC active, the device delivered 31 hours of continuous use before shutting down. This performance holds true even when users occasionally switch to transparency mode for calls, ensuring that the majority of listening sessions are supported by the noise-canceling feature without frequent recharging.

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Despite these strengths, the headphones exhibit limitations in their adaptive noise cancellation capabilities. While the ANC excels at blocking sporadic office sounds like keyboard clicks, it struggles with constant, high-volume noise sources such as white noise machines and loud fans. The adaptive features, powered by the Thus chip, do not provide a noticeable improvement over the default sound signature during extended listening sessions, leaving the general noise-canceling abilities rated as just okay compared to top-tier competitors.

Software customization is handled by Anker's Hear ID 5.0 system, which uses a hearing test to tailor audio profiles. However, the resulting tailored audio profile did not offer any meaningful improvement over the stock tuning. Users who tested spatial audio settings and curated presets found themselves longing for the out-of-the-box sound after just a few minutes, suggesting that the default tuning is superior to these adjustments for most listeners.

The absence of certain advanced software features remains a notable gap, particularly regarding AI integration. Anker has listed an AI Note-Taker function as TBD, a feature currently available on the company's Liberty 5 Pro Max earbuds. Implementing such technology in over-ear headphones presents logistical challenges, including the awkwardness of wearing over-ear headphones in meetings and the potential need for subscription-based cloud services for transcription. If this feature arrives, users may face additional costs for cloud storage and transcription minutes beyond the free tier.

Ultimately, the Soundcore Space 2 Pro is a strong contender in the $200 market, offering excellent call clarity, comfort, and battery life. While it lacks the cutting-edge AI integration found in newer competitors and shows limitations in handling constant background noise, its overall sound quality and premium design make it a compelling choice. For users prioritizing voice clarity and comfortable, long-lasting audio performance, the Space 2 Pro stands as a formidable alternative to more expensive flagship models.