Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max Wireless Earbuds with Unique Features

Introducing the Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max wireless earbuds with exciting features such as Whisper Clear voice performance, bone conduction sensors, customizable sound, and a range of enhanced connectivity options. These earbuds offer ample battery life and can be customized to adapt to the user's hearing and include charging cases for easily recharging in various settings.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro and Liberty 5 Pro Max wireless earbuds support the Thus chip to provide optimal voice performance in noisy areas, including bone conduction sensors that allow for clear conversation even at lower volumes.

The earbuds also feature Adaptative ANC 4.0, which adjusts the noise cancellation in real-time and offers customizable sound with HearID 5.0 and AI Sound Enhancement. Battery life is up to 6.5 hours and includes charging cases for a total of 28 hours. Multipoint Bluetooth and compatibility with Apple Find My and Google Fast Pair are also available.

The Liberty 5 Pro Max case has a touchscreen display, and the Liberty 5 Pro Max additionally features an AI Note-Taker for generating transcripts





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Wireless Earbuds Wireless Earpiece Soundcore Announcement Aipass Thus Chip Artificial Intelligence Voice Separation Noise Cancellation Customizable Sound

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