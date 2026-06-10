Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus drops to $170 on Amazon, promising powerful portable audio for summer

Anker's Soundcore Boom 2 Plus Bluetooth speaker is now available at a steep discount, offering 140 watt bass, IPX7 waterproof rating, 20 hours of battery life and a built‑in power bank, making it a compelling option for outdoor summer events.

Summer is arriving and many people are looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors while keeping the soundtrack of their lives flowing. Anker has introduced the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus, a Bluetooth speaker that promises both high output and true portability for the season.

The device is currently being offered on Amazon at a discount that brings the price down from two hundred fifty dollars to one hundred seventy dollars, a reduction of thirty two percent that represents the deepest cut seen on the retailer's major sales events. By paying the reduced amount shoppers save eighty dollars and receive a speaker that combines a powerful fourteen hundred watt bass system with dual woofers, delivering a sound pressure that is quoted as one point six times stronger than the previous generation model.

The speaker is designed to let listeners feel the rhythm in their bones rather than merely hear it, making it a fitting companion for beach gatherings, pool parties, boating trips or any outdoor adventure where a strong audio presence is desired. The rich bass can be fine‑tuned through the Soundcore app, which provides guided tutorials for adjusting the low, mid and high frequency ranges.

Users can personalize the listening experience by manipulating the equalizer settings until the output matches their personal taste





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Bluetooth Speaker Portable Audio Summer Deals Waterproof Equipment Anker

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