Anker 112W 6-Port Desktop Charger Price Cut on Amazon

Anker 112W 6-Port Desktop Charger gets a 15% discount on Amazon. Power six devices simultaneously with USB-A and USB-C ports for efficient desktop charging.

The Anker 112W 6-Port Desktop Charger has received a significant price reduction on Amazon, offering a cost-effective solution for managing multiple electronic devices simultaneously. Originally priced at $40, the charger is now available with a 15% discount, making it the most affordable option to power up to six gadgets at once.

Modern users often juggle smartphones, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets, all of which require frequent recharging. This Anker multiport USB charger addresses the common frustration of limited wall outlets and USB ports by consolidating charging needs into a single, compact device designed for desktop use.

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Anker 112W Charging Specifications

The Anker desktop charger features a front panel equipped with three USB-A ports and three USB-C ports, delivering a total maximum output of 112W across all six connections. Individual port capabilities include a maximum of 30W per USB-C port and 18W per USB-A port.

This power distribution allows the USB-C ports to charge a MacBook Air from zero to 50% capacity in approximately one hour and 40 minutes. Additionally, a single 30W USB-C port can charge an iPhone 16 Pro Max from nothing to 50% in just 30 minutes, ensuring rapid energy replenishment for high-demand devices.

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Desktop Organization and Design

Anker engineered this desktop charger with clutter reduction in mind, utilizing only one wall outlet to free up valuable space behind desks or workstations. The design mitigates the chaos typically associated with charging multiple devices by consolidating power delivery into a centralized hub.

To further assist with cable management, Anker includes a silicone cable organizer with the device. This accessory allows users to securely position the charger and neatly hide excess cable length, maintaining a tidy and professional appearance on any desktop or home office setup.

Value and Market Availability

The current 15% discount on Amazon makes the Anker 112W 6-Port Desktop Charger an attractive option for consumers looking to streamline their charging infrastructure. By handling various devices such as phones, earbuds, watches, gaming consoles, tablets, and laptops, the charger eliminates the need for multiple individual adapters.

This sale presents an opportunity for users to upgrade their charging setup without exceeding their budget. The combination of high wattage output, diverse port options, and included organizational tools positions the Anker charger as a practical and efficient solution for modern digital lifestyles.