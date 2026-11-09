SiriusXM Names Tubi CEO Anjali Sud as New Leader, Replacing Jennifer Witz in January 2027 Transition

SiriusXM appoints Tubi CEO Anjali Sud as its new chief executive, starting January 1, 2027. Current CEO Jennifer Witz will serve as an advisor through the end of 2027.

SiriusXM has formally announced that Anjali Sud, currently the chief executive officer of Tubi and a board member, will assume the role of CEO on January 1, 2027. The media conglomerate confirmed this leadership transition on November 9, marking a definitive shift in the executive direction of the satellite radio and streaming audio giant. Sud is set to take the helm from Jennifer Witz, who has served as the chief executive officer since 2021 and has been with the organization since 2002.

This succession plan ensures continuity while injecting fresh digital streaming expertise into the company's traditional broadcast roots. Sud brings extensive experience in digital media, advertising, and subscription-based services to the SiriusXM platform. Her appointment represents a strategic move to leverage her background in scaling ad-supported video platforms to enhance the company's complex ecosystem, which includes Pandora and a vast podcast network.

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Jennifer Witz will not immediately depart the company upon Sud's appointment. Instead, Witz will remain with SiriusXM as an advisor until the end of 2027. This overlapping period is designed to facilitate a smooth transfer of institutional knowledge and strategic direction. During her tenure, Witz oversaw a transformative era including the launch of a new application and a strategic doubling down on in-car subscription experiences.

Sud has been CEO of Tubi, the free ad-supported video and TV streaming service, since 2023. Prior to Tubi, she was CEO of Vimeo, during which time she took the company public and grew its user base to over 300 million users. Her professional background includes substantial e-commerce, sales, and finance roles at major corporations such as Time Warner and Amazon. This diverse portfolio positions her to manage SiriusXM's evolving market position effectively.

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Anjali Sud expressed deep honor at being selected to lead SiriusXM in its next chapter of growth. In her official statement regarding the appointment, Sud emphasized that premium audio experiences are becoming increasingly vital to the future of entertainment. She stated that she believes SiriusXM has the potential to evolve and lead this emerging landscape. Sud highlighted her deeper appreciation for the company's strengths gained during her time on the board.

She pledged to work with the existing team to execute with ambition and expand value for subscribers, advertisers, artists, creators, talent, partners, and shareholders. Her vision centers on leveraging digital media trends to enhance the core audio offerings. Board Chairman Greg Maffei voiced strong confidence in Sud's ability to hit the ground running immediately upon her start date.

Maffei noted that Sud possesses intimate knowledge of the business due to her board membership and brings a unique combination of digital media experience and CEO-level success. He emphasized that her previous roles involved scaling audiences and expanding platforms through both advertising and subscription models. Maffei stated that the board is confident she will build on the company's current momentum and continue executing against its established objectives.

The announcement comes at a time of financial stability and growth for SiriusXM. The company recently reported third quarter earnings for 2026, showing a boost of 5,000 subscribers in the quarter alongside steady advertising revenue. Net income rose 6.7% for the quarter to $317 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency across the enterprise.

The market responded positively to the news, with the company's stock rising 4% on the day of the earnings announcement. SiriusXM currently expects to end 2026 with $8.55 billion in revenue, according to its latest financial disclosures. This projection indicates that the company is on track to generate near-record levels of free cash flow and return to consistent revenue growth.

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David Maffei also highlighted Jennifer Witz's extraordinary contributions over her 25-year career, including nearly six years as CEO. Her efforts have included expanding in-car penetration and 360L rollouts, solidifying the premium, content-led subscription business with record-high customer satisfaction and record-low churn. Additionally, Witz secured an exclusive advertising partnership with YouTube and helped build one of the nation's leading podcast networks.

Witz described leading SiriusXM as the most meaningful experience of her career. She expressed particular pride in the team's accomplishments in strengthening the subscriber experience and expanding the advertising business. Witz believes the company is on a strong path and that the timing is right for this transition. She acknowledged that Anjali Sud brings the necessary perspective, leadership, and understanding of the business to guide SiriusXM forward.

While she is stepping down from her role as CEO, Witz affirmed she will remain a lifelong subscriber and supporter of the platform. Her departure marks the end of an era defined by significant structural changes and market expansion. The leadership change is intended to preserve this strong foundation while driving further innovation in the competitive streaming audio market.

SiriusXM is now generating its best core financial metrics in years. The company returned to revenue growth and is generating near-record levels of free cash flow under Witz's leadership. Jennifer is leaving SiriusXM with a strong foundation and the board is grateful for her leadership. The transition to Sud signals a new phase focused on digital integration and audience expansion.