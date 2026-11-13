Anitta Shows Off Brazilian Roots and Powerhouse Moves at Latin Grammys

The Brazilian pop star is up for Album of the Year at this year's ceremony.

stage with a performance filled with Brazilian folk and culture. The triple-threat performed a medley of songs from her critically acclaimed albumAnitta opened her spectacular performance in a heavenly white get-up.

With a team of dancers, she stormed the stage and even danced into the crowd. She seamlessly stitched together songs fromAnitta is up for both Album of the Year and Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album at this year’s ceremony for. While the Brazilian pop star is a 12-time nominee, who has performed at the ceremony over the years, she has yet to take home her first Latin Grammy award.

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Known as the “Queen of Brazilian Pop,” Anitta continues to expand her reach. Earlier this year, she made herBob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke Volumesin Spanish earlier this week.

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“And I’m nominated, so I’m very happy, too. Don’t miss it, it’s going to be an incredible night. ” Anitta wasn’t lying. This year’s exciting slate of performers include Rosalía, Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Feid, Silvana Estrada, Jorge Drexler, Mon Laferte, Anitta, Carín León, Rawayana, and Elena Rose, and more.

Maluma and Roselyn Sánchez are hosting the ceremony once again. DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverIn Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside