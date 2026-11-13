Anitta and Camila Fernández Lead Latin Grammy Winners

Anitta wins Best New Artist at the 27th Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. Camila Fernández takes Best Ranchero Album while Daddy Yankee receives Person of the Year honors.

The 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards took place on Thursday, November 12, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, delivering a night of historic wins and emotional performances. Brazilian star Anitta secured the Best New Artist award, dedicating her victory to her mother, her fanbase, her production team, and her home city of Barranquilla, Colombia. Anitta stated that her win serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring artists originating from the Caribbean coast of Colombia.

Anitta Celebrates Historic Best New Artist Win

Anitta accepted the highly anticipated award by acknowledging the deep roots of her success. She described her winning album as a project that makes her feel relaxed, grateful, and happy, noting that she never imagined listeners would be moved to tears by her music despite her energetic stage presence. The singer emphasized that she does not lack anything in her current life and is truly living in the moment, celebrating a new chapter in her career.

Also read Camila Fernandez Wins First Latin Grammy for La Fernández, Honors Pregnant Daughter Cayetana

When asked about future professional ambitions, the Brazilian artist admitted that she performs for the sheer pleasure of the craft. She noted that she is financially secure enough to lead a good life and that her remaining goals are internal, such as traveling to discover new places. Anitta clarified that she has few professional ambitions left but remains deeply passionate about her work in music.

Daddy Yankee Receives Person of the Year Honor

Puerto Rican icon Daddy Yankee was honored with the Person of the Year award during a separate ceremony on Wednesday, November 11. He delivered a poignant speech reflecting on his journey, stating that he had never felt an emotion as powerful as the one he experienced during the presentation. He reminded the audience that his songs belong to the fans who support him, rather than to him personally.

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The live broadcast on Thursday featured a memorable performance by Daddy Yankee, who performed a medley of his greatest hits. The set included collaborations with Bad Gyal, Diljit Dosanjh, French Montana, Feid, Jay Wheeler, and LL COOL J. This performance took place on the heels of his recognition as Person of the Year, highlighting his enduring influence on Latin music.

Camila Fernández Makes History with Mariachi Win

Mexican singer Camila Fernández won her first Latin Grammy for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album. The victory was particularly emotional as she became the first woman in her family to receive the award. Her father, Alejandro Fernández, posted on social media expressing his immense pride in her achievement.

Camila Fernández credited her father for teaching her discipline, work ethic, and self-belief. She shared that he always told her she could succeed on her own, a sentiment she affirmed while accepting her award. She expressed tears of happiness, noting that she is now winning independently and carrying forward her family's musical legacy.

Top Performances and Industry Collaborations

The ceremony featured head-turning performances from Mon Laferte, Anitta, Grupo Frontera, and Rawayana. The event also included heartfelt tributes to the late musicians Willie Colón and José Alfredo Jiménez. Additionally, Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso won three Latin Grammys, including Best Pop/Rock Song for "Hasta Jesús Tuvo Un Mal Día" in collaboration with Sting.

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The Argentine duo Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso also announced their upcoming role as an opening act for Harry Styles. They expressed excitement about bringing their joy and authenticity to the stage. Meanwhile, Milo J and Trueno won Best Urban Performance for their track "Gil," with Trueno suggesting a joint album as a future possibility due to their close friendship and creative synergy.