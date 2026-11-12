Aniplex Chairman Iwakami Plans Demon Slayer Franchise Longevity

Sony Music Entertainment Japan president Atsuhiro Iwakami aims to make the Demon Slayer franchise last for decades, detailing strategic expansion plans beyond the anime.

Atsuhiro Iwakami, the president of Sony Music Entertainment Japan and chairman of Aniplex, has outlined ambitious plans to ensure the Demon Slayer franchise endures for generations. Despite the main narrative concluding with the upcoming Infinity Castle movies, Iwakami expressed a desire for the brand to remain relevant for 50 to 100 years. This vision transforms the series from a simple anime adaptation into a permanent staple of global pop culture.

Strategic Vision For Multi-Generational Franchise

Iwakami described anime as a gold mine for sprawling entertainment franchises during a Bloomberg interview cited by The Japan Times. He specifically noted that the goal is to create a type of franchise that can withstand decades of market changes. The statement aims to position Demon Slayer alongside other legendary long-running series that have maintained popularity across multiple generations of viewers.

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The executive clarified that the mention of a 100-year timeline is an idealistic target rather than a rigid production schedule. The actual intent is to build a sustainable brand ecosystem that survives beyond the current wave of mainstream success. This approach mirrors the long-term strategies employed by other major media conglomerates to secure lasting intellectual property value.

Production Realities And Narrative Constraints

The original manga by Koyoharu Gotouge ran for just over 200 chapters, providing a finite source material for the anime adaptation. Ufotable, the animation studio responsible for the series, began its work in 2019 and is now approaching the conclusion of the narrative arc. The Infinity Castle film trilogy will serve as the final chapter of the main story, ensuring a complete and satisfying conclusion for the primary plotline.

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Fans should not anticipate a 100-year run of new Demon Slayer anime episodes based on the existing manga. However, the franchise possesses the potential to outpace previous hits like Naruto in terms of print manga sales. The current backlog of episodes offers a highly rewatchable library that continues to attract new audiences through streaming platforms like Crunchyroll.

Expansion Through Games, Music, And Live Experiences

The strategy for longevity relies heavily on diversifying revenue streams beyond traditional animation. Aniplex plans to expand opportunities through video games, music albums, merchandise, and live concert experiences. These elements allow the brand to engage consumers who may not be interested in watching new anime episodes but still connect with the characters and world.

Hayate Inc., a new planning and production company under Sony, is already working on adapting popular content such as The Remarried Empress and The Boxer. These projects demonstrate Sony's commitment to developing a robust portfolio of titles. The approach ensures that even if the Demon Slayer story concludes, the associated media ecosystem continues to generate interest and revenue.

Challenges With Intellectual Property Ownership

A significant hurdle in achieving full autonomous control over the franchise is the intellectual property rights held by Shueisha. As the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump, Shueisha retains foundational IP control over Demon Slayer, similar to its holdings on One Piece and Dragon Ball. Iwakami acknowledged that acquiring the publisher or becoming a major shareholder is complicated due to the competitive yet collaborative nature of Japanese media companies.

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The executive indicated that a deal similar to the one with Kadokawa in 2024 and 2025 is not necessarily imminent. However, he confirmed that greater autonomy would be welcome if the opportunity arises. For now, the focus remains on leveraging existing partnerships to maximize the reach of the Demon Slayer brand. The Infinity Castle films will serve as the capstone of this current era, cementing the series' legacy before any potential future expansions take place.