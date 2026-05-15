Animed Launches Massive Double Up Sale on Premium Pet Care Products

Save up to 50 percent on selected high-quality pet food, treats, and wellness products during Animed's limited-time Double Up promotion.

Pet owners know that while our animals bring immense joy to our lives, maintaining their health and happiness can often be a significant financial commitment.

From high-quality nutrition to specialized wellness supplements, the costs add up quickly. This is why the latest promotion from Animed is such a welcome opportunity for animal lovers. The retailer has introduced a Double Up offer that allows shoppers to save up to 50 percent on a second item when they purchase two selected products from some of the most reputable brands in the industry.

This event, which runs until May 23, is designed to help owners stock up on essentials without breaking the bank, featuring top-tier brands such as Lily's Kitchen and Bugalugs. For those dealing with the challenges of canine behavior, several products in this sale are particularly noteworthy. Training a dog requires patience and the right incentives, which is where Pet Munchies training treats come into play.

These treats are crafted from human-grade meat and are low in fat, making them an ideal reward that does not compromise the animal's diet. For dogs that struggle with anxiety or hyperactivity, the VeggieDent Zen Fr3sh Dog Chews offer a dual-purpose solution. By incorporating L-theanine, a natural calming agent, these chews help reduce stress and increase mental focus, which is incredibly beneficial during training sessions.

Furthermore, the innovative FR3SH technology helps combat bad breath by targeting the digestive roots of the problem, ensuring that cuddles are more pleasant for the owner. Grooming and physical health are equally important, and the Bugalugs range provides excellent solutions. The Scottish Salmon Oil for both cats and dogs is a powerhouse of omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining a glossy coat and healthy skin.

Beyond the aesthetic benefits, this supplement supports brain function and joint mobility, which is crucial for aging pets. For the more practical side of pet ownership, the Bugalugs Oatmeal Dog Paw Cleaner is a lifesaver after muddy walks. Featuring a silicone brush head and a no-rinse formula, it allows owners to clean their dog's paws quickly and efficiently, preventing dirt from spreading throughout the home. Cat owners also have a wealth of options to explore during this sale.

Lily's Kitchen is renowned for its commitment to natural ingredients, and their Tasty Cuts Mixed Multipack offers a variety of flavors including chicken, salmon, and beef. These pouches are entirely grain-free and contain no added sugars, ensuring that cats receive high-quality protein without unnecessary fillers. For those seeking healthier treat options, the Natures Menu Meaty Salmon Treats are a fantastic choice, containing 95 percent animal ingredients and remaining free from artificial colors or flavors.

To manage feline stress during travel or vet visits, the Feliway Happy Snack treats use calming milk proteins to create a more relaxed environment for the pet. Specialized care extends to oral hygiene and advanced nutrition. The Vet Aquadent Fr3sh Water Additive is a convenient solution for pets who resist traditional toothbrushing. By simply adding the liquid to their drinking water, owners can control plaque build-up and eliminate unpleasant odors.

For those wanting the benefits of a raw diet without the storage hassles, the Natures Menu Raw Freeze Dried Adult Dog Food provides a nutrient-dense alternative. These chicken nuggets are grain-free and preserve the integrity of the raw meat through freeze-drying.

Finally, for dogs with a nervous disposition, the Adaptil calming spray helps create a sense of security during transport. This comprehensive range of products makes the Animed sale an essential event for anyone looking to upgrade their pet's lifestyle





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Animed Sale Pet Supplies Dog Treats Cat Food Pet Wellness

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