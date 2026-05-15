Animed Launches Huge Double Up Sale on Premium Pet Supplies

Save up to 50 percent on a second item at Animed. Explore deals on Lily's Kitchen, Bugalugs, and more for your dogs and cats.

Pet owners know all too well that while the love provided by a furry companion is priceless, the actual cost of maintaining their health and happiness can be quite significant.

From premium nutrition to specialized grooming tools and behavioral aids, the expenses add up quickly. This is why finding high-quality deals is essential for any dedicated pet parent. In a welcome move for animal lovers, Animed has launched a special Double Up promotion that allows shoppers to save up to 50 percent on a second item when purchasing two selected products.

This offer, which runs until May 23, covers a wide array of leading brands such as Lily's Kitchen, Bugalugs, and Natures Menu, making it an ideal opportunity to stock up on essentials. For dog owners, the selection of products focuses heavily on both behavioral wellness and physical health. One standout option is the VeggieDent Zen Fr3sh Dog Chews, specifically designed for medium-sized dogs.

These treats are more than just a reward; they contain L-theanine, a natural calming agent that helps anxious dogs relax and improves their mental focus, which is particularly beneficial during training sessions. Furthermore, the integrated FR3SH technology addresses the root digestive causes of bad breath, ensuring that your pet is as fresh as they are calm. For those dealing with the aftermath of a rainy walk, the Bugalugs Oatmeal Dog Paw Cleaner is a game-changer.

Featuring a silicone brush head that reaches deep between the toes, this no-rinse formula removes mud and debris quickly, preventing dirty footprints from ruining the home interior. When it comes to nutrition and supplementation, the options are equally impressive. Natures Menu offers Raw Freeze Dried Adult Dog Food in a chicken blend, providing the benefits of a raw diet without the need for extensive freezer space or high costs.

These nuggets are grain-free and devoid of artificial preservatives, ensuring a nutrient-dense meal. To complement the diet, the Bugalugs Scottish Salmon Oil is highly recommended for maintaining a glossy coat and supporting joint movement through a rich blend of omega 3, 6, and 9 fatty acids. For training purposes, Pet Munchies provides low-fat, human-grade meat treats available in various flavors to keep pups motivated and engaged. Cats also receive significant attention in this sale.

Lily's Kitchen Tasty Cuts Mixed Multipack offers a variety of real meat options in gravy, including chicken, salmon, and beef. These pouches are grain-free and contain no added sugars, catering to owners who prioritize natural ingredients. For those seeking healthier rewards, Natures Menu Meaty Cat Treats with salmon provide a high animal-protein content of 95 percent, avoiding artificial colors and flavors.

Behavioral support is also key, with Feliway Happy Snack Salmon treats utilizing calming milk proteins to reduce stress during vet visits or travel. Additionally, the Vet Aquadent Fr3sh Water Additive provides a stress-free way to manage feline oral hygiene by simply adding it to their drinking water to control plaque and eliminate odors.

Finally, for pets with severe anxiety or nervous dispositions, the Adaptil Dog Transport Calming Spray offers a soothing solution for travel or new environments. By combining these specialized products with the cost-saving Double Up deal, pet owners can ensure their companions receive the highest standard of care without breaking the bank.

Whether it is improving skin health, refining behavior, or upgrading a diet, the current Animed promotion makes it easier than ever to provide a luxurious and healthy lifestyle for our beloved pets. By taking advantage of these savings now, you can prepare your home for any situation, from training a new puppy to comforting an older cat.

The variety of brands ensures that regardless of the specific needs of your animal, there is a high-quality product available at a discounted rate





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Animed Launches Massive Double Up Sale on Premium Pet Care ProductsSave up to 50 percent on selected high-quality pet food, treats, and wellness products during Animed's limited-time Double Up promotion.

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