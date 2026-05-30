Anime's Latest Trend: Long Titles, But One Series Bucking the Trend

The anime industry has seen several trends emerge in recent years, including the rise of the 'isekai' genre and the increasing length of series titles. While this marketing tactic often results in subpar series, Crunchyroll's 'I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in Class' is a notable exception, offering a hilarious title and a engaging storyline that blossoms into a bona fide hit.

In the ever-evolving landscape of anime, several trends have emerged in recent years. One notable trend is the rise of 'isekai' genre, which transports characters to parallel worlds, gaining immense popularity worldwide.

Another trend is the darkening of shōnen series, and the increasing length of anime and manga titles, with some series employing this tactic to provide a sneak peek into their plot before the release of trailers. However, the execution of this marketing strategy often falls short, resulting in anime series with ridiculously long titles that are not worth watching.

Crunchyroll, a popular anime streaming platform, hosts a comedy romance series that bucks this trend, 'I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in Class', which is an exception worth watching





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Anime Isekai Long Titles Crunchyroll I Made Friends With The Second Prettiest Girl

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