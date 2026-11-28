Explore how Koro-sensei, Eren Yeager, and Johan Liebert use self-destruction as a strategic tool to achieve their ultimate goals in these top anime stories.

Several iconic figures in anime literature defy the standard trope of survival by intentionally engineering their own demise. These characters, including Koro-sensei, Eren Yeager, and Johan Liebert, utilize self-destruction not as a failure, but as the final, necessary component of elaborate strategic plans. Their narratives demonstrate that losing their lives or power can be a deliberate choice driven by ambition, revenge, or deep personal conviction. For these masterminds, the end of their journey is designed to secure a specific outcome for humanity or their own ideological beliefs. This analysis examines how these characters orchestrate events that lead to their downfall while achieving their complex objectives.

Koro-sensei Educates Students to End His Life

Koro-sensei serves as the central character in the series Assassination Classroom, where he is an octopus-like creature with the power to destroy the moon and reach Mach speeds. He threatens to annihilate Earth within one year, yet he assumes the role of homeroom teacher for Class 3-E, whose mission is to assassinate him before he wipes out humanity. Rather than resisting this fate, Koro-sensei actively encourages his students to pursue the assassination, pushing them to grow academically and individually. He teaches them assassination techniques and helps them discover their personal strengths, providing the tools necessary for both their immediate mission and their future lives. By allowing his students to complete their objective before the year ends, he gives them closure and protects the future of humanity. His approach ensures that the students leave his classroom stronger, more confident, and better prepared for what comes next.

Also read Fool Night Netflix Anime: 2026's Top Sci-Fi Mystery Takes Over

Eren Yeager Triggers the Rumbling to Save Allies

Eren Yeager is the protagonist of Attack on Titan, a series set in a world where humanity survives behind towering walls to escape man-eating Titans. After gaining the power of the Founding Titan and accessing future memories, Eren initiates the Rumbling, a catastrophic event that threatens all of humanity outside of Paradis Island. He positions himself as the common enemy for his former allies, forcing them to unite against him and ultimately leading to his death. This calculated downfall serves two major purposes: eliminating the power of the Titans and giving his friends the opportunity to live the rest of their natural lives in peace. Eren sacrifices himself and the lives of countless innocents to secure this outcome for his community. His plan results in the death of roughly 80 percent of humanity outside the island, demonstrating the immense cost of his strategic foresight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johan Liebert Seeks a Perfect Suicide

Johan Liebert is the central antagonist of the psychological thriller Monster, which follows neurosurgeon Doctor Kenzo Tenma after he saves Johan over the life of a politician. Years later, Johan returns as a cold serial killer who frames Tenma for his crimes, initiating a long pursuit across Europe. As an antagonist, Johan displays charisma and a ability to manipulate others, orchestrating murders and violence for the sole purpose of achieving a perfect suicide. He aims to have every trace of his existence erased before Tenma pulls the trigger on him, effectively making the doctor his executioner. This plan allows Johan to validate his nihilistic outlook by forcing Tenma to act like him. However, Tenma's compassion ultimately wins, and he saves Johan a second time, ruining the villain's plans for a perfect suicide and refuting his ideology.