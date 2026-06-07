Anime Expo 2026: Five Must‑See Panels and Reveals Set to Define the Event

Anime Expo 2026 in Los Angeles will feature a slate of major announcements and panels. Highlights include a fifth‑anniversary celebration for Jujutsu Kaisen, new details on a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series, the premiere of My Hero Academia Season 2, a Solo Leveling game showcase with hopes for Season 3 news, and a demon slayer film update from Ufotable.

Anime Expo stands as one of the largest and most anticipated events for anime enthusiasts in North America, and the 2026 iteration promises a particularly electrifying experience.

Over recent years, the anime industry has not only cemented its place in global pop culture but has also begun to rival and even surpass traditional Hollywood entertainment in cultural impact and audience reach. This surge in popularity has turned gatherings like Anime Expo, set to take place in Los Angeles, into major hubs for announcements, community, and celebration. With a packed schedule of panels, premieres, and exclusive reveals, the event is drawing immense attention from fans worldwide.

While dozens of significant announcements are expected, five key highlights have already emerged as the most eagerly awaited moments of the convention. One of the most celebrated modern anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has been confirmed to have its own dedicated panel at Anime Expo 2026, marking its fifth anniversary. Produced by MAPPA, the series has been touted as one of the studio's flagship projects, with its upcoming third season anticipated to be in a league of its own.

Although the fourth season has already been confirmed, fans are hopeful that the panel will deliver substantial new information, even if the event does not provide major updates on other fronts. The anniversary panel is expected to reflect on the series' journey so far, celebrating its impact and setting the stage for what comes next. For a franchise that has consistently defined the zeitgeist of contemporary anime, this panel represents a major moment for its dedicated community.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the acclaimed 2022 Anime of the Year winner, will also be a focal point at the expo. Despite being an original anime without a manga foundation, it captured a massive audience, partly due to its connection to the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077. A new series set in Night City with a fresh cast has been announced, and Anime Expo 2026 will host a dedicated panel to reveal more about this exciting project.

This is particularly thrilling for fans who have been craving more content from the Edgerunners universe, and the panel promises to deliver substantial new information. Another highly anticipated reveal comes from the shonen juggernaut My Hero Academia. After concluding its first season and the original manga, the anime is set to return with its second season, premiering on July 4, 2026, at the Peacock Theater.

The panel, scheduled for 1:30 PM Pacific Time, will mark the first new episode since the series ended in 2021, making it one of the most consequential and confirmed reveals of the entire event. This premiere is expected to draw massive viewership and discussion, reaffirming the series' enduring popularity. Solo Leveling, which has shattered records since its debut and maintained an exceptional 4.9 out of 5 rating, will also have a presence at Anime Expo.

While a dedicated panel for the anime has not been explicitly confirmed, the franchise is a major focus of the event's game expansion. New gameplay featuring an untold story within the Solo Leveling universe will be showcased, and fans are fervently hoping that this platform will also be used to announce the long‑awaited third season of the anime, especially given the lack of official updates thus far.

Finally, the demon slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise, particularly following the unprecedented success of its latest film, will likely dominate conversations. The movie, still a hot topic despite its recent theatrical release and pending streaming debut, has set a new benchmark for anime film quality. A dedicated panel at Anime Expo 2026 will celebrate the film's release and include a special video from the movie as well as a preview of Ufotable's next project.

This strongly suggests that news about the next installment in the trilogy-possibly a new trailer and a confirmed release date-will be unveiled, cementing this panel as one of the most exciting events for the global anime fandom





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