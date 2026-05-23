Anime Decadence: 8 Quintessential Anime Series of the Last Decade

A trending article discussing the recent rise of incredible and perfect animation of the past decade, highlighting the rise of many memorable anime series that have brought Japan's art form to heights it never has seen before.

Anime has delivered an incredible amount of peak fiction over the last decade. This has resulted in stories with emotionally devastating character arcs, immersive world-building, breathtaking animation, and masterful pacing that have left a lasting impression on audiences across the globe.

Two fantastic animated series that have stood out include 'Astra Lost in Space' and 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'.

'Astra Lost in Space' is a work of sci-fi perfection that balances a relatively short runtime of just one season with emotionally rewarding and engaging storytelling. 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' has stood as a true global phenomenon. Both of these animated series have been regarded as fantastic masterpieces of the last decade. Other notable series on this list include I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince, Spy x Family, and Made in Abyss





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Anime Perfect Anime Decadence I Was Reincarnated As The 7Th Prince Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Spy X Family Made In Abyss Astra Lost In Space

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Season 3 of the Anime Series is Almost Here: New Collaborations, Visuals, and a Feature FilmSeason 3 of the anime series is still a few months away from its premiere, but it is expected to bring new collaborations and visuals. The upcoming season will have a first cour premiering in October this year, with 12-13 episodes. The second cour is scheduled for Spring 2027, and the anime is expected to have a similar episode schedule as the first cour. The series will also release its first feature film in December this year, which will follow a completely new story not part of the light novel. The Japanese release date has been confirmed, and international fans might expect a theatrical release or a streaming update after the film's debut. A pop-up shop featuring new merchandise based on original illustrations will be held at Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores in June and August. The visual features a new look at the main characters wearing their traditional clothes with pastel colors. The story will continue with Maomao's endeavors as Jinshi asks her to solve mysterious cases across the kingdom. The first cour will focus on the fifth volume of the light novel and Volume 6. The scale of power within the Palace, especially in the Rear Palace, is shifting after the birth of Gyokuyou's son, and the title of the Crown Prince will now go to the newborn prince. The story also needs to explore the truth behind Jinshi's birth, which remains a secret in the palace. Catch up with the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll.

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Shonen Anime Wins Anime of the Year PrizeThe final season of a beloved shonen anime series, which had run for nearly a decade, emerged as the winner of the prestigious Anime of the Year prize. It became the first full-season anime to receive an IMDb rating of 9 or higher for every episode and was nominated for the honor after 8 seasons and multiple nominations.

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