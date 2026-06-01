Animated Warrior Cats Series Greenlit with Marvel and Star Wars Creatives

An animated television adaptation of the popular Warrior Cats book series has been officially announced. The series will be based on the first story arc, The Prophecies Begin, and is being developed by Coolabi Group and Tencent Video. Showrunner A.C. Bradley, known for Marvel's What If...? and Ms. Marvel, and director Rodrigo Blaas, known for Star Wars: Visions, are attached to the project. The announcement underscores the franchise's massive global sales and its significant online presence across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Roblox.

The beloved children's fantasy series Warrior Cats , written under the collective pseudonym Erin Hunter , has officially been adapted into an animated television series . The announcement, confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, states that the project has been greenlit by Coolabi Group and Tencent Video .

This marks the first authorized adaptation of the book series. The show will be based on the initial story arc, The Prophecies Begin, which launched the six-book arc in 2003. The Warriors novels centre on feral cats living in distinct Clans, detailing their complex social structures, survival challenges, and inter-Clan conflicts. The literary franchise has achieved remarkable global success, with over 90 million copies sold worldwide and translations into more than 38 languages.

Key creative talent has been attached to the series. A.C. Bradley will serve as showrunner; she is known for her work as creator, head writer, and executive producer of Marvel's acclaimed animated series What If...?. She also contributed as a writer and consulting producer on Ms. Marvel.

Rodrigo Blaas is set to direct; he has a strong background in animation for major franchises, having directed the first episode of Star Wars: Visions season 2, titled Sith. Notably, Bradley and Blaas previously collaborated on the Netflix series Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, where Blaas was supervising director and executive producer and Bradley worked as a writer. Their combined experience with high-profile animated projects positions them well to translate the Warrior Cats world to the screen.

Tina Ma, Co-President and Chief Creative Officer of Tencent Video, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're excited to partner with Coolabi on Warrior Cats, a franchise that embodies the future of global storytelling. Together we're bringing the beloved Warrior Cats world to new platforms and markets in a way that feels both familiar and fresh, creating an animated series designed to captivate existing fans and win new ones.

" The announcement also highlighted the brand's existing digital footprint. According to Coolabi, user-generated content related to Warrior Cats accumulates over 50 million monthly views on YouTube and nearly 3 billion monthly views on TikTok. The official Warrior Cats game on Roblox has been played more than 728 million times, demonstrating a highly engaged audience.

Furthermore, a new line of officially licensed toys is launching in the United States through a retail partnership between Coolabi and Bonkers Toys. Allison Watkins, Director of Consumer Products and TV Distribution at Coolabi Group, stated, "We anticipate a whirlwind year ahead for the brand.

" This development follows the cancellation of a previously planned Warrior Cats film, which was intended as a hybrid animation and live-action project. That movie had been set to be produced by Harry Potter producer David Heyman via Alibaba Pictures but is no longer in active development. The creative team behind the new series has an established track record. What If...? holds an 82% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ms. Marvel received a near-perfect 98% critics' score and an 80% audience score. Trollhunters boasts a 96% audience score. Star Wars: Visions season 2 has a 100% critics' score, and Blaas's directed episode earned a 7.7/10 on IMDb, with ScreenRant ranking it as the third best episode of the season





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Warrior Cats Animation Television Series A.C. Bradley Rodrigo Blaas Coolabi Group Tencent Video Erin Hunter Book Adaptation What If...? Ms. Marvel Star Wars: Visions Trollhunters The Prophecies Begin

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