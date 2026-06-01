Animated Sequel and Michael Jackson Biopic Near $1 Billion Box‑Office Milestones in 2026

Two major 2026 releases-an animated spring blockbuster and a music biopic on Michael Jackson-are on the brink of crossing the $1 billion global gross, highlighting divergent paths to massive commercial success.

Two blockbuster releases are rapidly closing in on the coveted $1 billion milestone in 2026, underscoring the strength of both animated family fare and music‑driven biographical cinema.

The first film, an animated sequel that has dominated the spring box‑office, currently sits at $991.8 million worldwide-just $8.2 million shy of the billion‑dollar threshold. Domestic earnings have topped $427 million, while overseas receipts have added $564.7 million, reflecting a balanced appeal across markets. Its five‑day Easter weekend in North America generated $190.1 million, making it the second‑largest Easter opening on record, surpassed only by its own predecessor.

The three‑day opening weekend alone brought in $130.9 million, confirming the franchise's enduring pull among families and younger audiences. Analysts project that the movie could become the first 2026 title to breach the $1 billion mark, possibly as early as the upcoming weekend, if its current momentum persists. The second contender is a music biopic chronicling the life of the late pop icon Michael Jackson.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and scripted by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson-Michael's nephew-in his feature‑film debut, tracing the star's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 through the globally acclaimed Bad World Tour. After just over a month in theatres, the picture has amassed $846.2 million globally, adding more than $58 million in the most recent week alone.

International territories are proving decisive, contributing nearly 60 % of the total gross, and the film is poised for a further surge when it opens in Japan on June 12. That market alone could propel the biopic past the $1 billion milestone, cementing its status as a cultural and commercial phenomenon. Both movies illustrate distinct pathways to massive earnings.

The animated sequel leans on brand loyalty, holiday timing, and a proven formula that resonates with a worldwide audience, while the biopic benefits from a blend of nostalgia, star power, and a global fascination with the legendary artist's story. Their parallel climbs signal a diverse cinematic landscape where both family‑friendly franchises and auteur‑driven biographies can command unprecedented box‑office dollars.

As the summer season approaches, industry watchers will monitor whether either title will finally crack the $1 billion barrier, a feat that would place them among the most lucrative releases in modern film history





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Box Office Animated Sequel Michael Jackson Biopic Global Gross 2026 Film Milestones

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