Animated film trends, competitive box office, international success

Examines the global success of animated films and the competitive box office with Michael and the Mario sequel at the top.

Both films continue to dominate the global theatrical scene, with neither showing signs of slowing down. Michael added over $20 million this past weekend alone, and the Mario sequel sits just $20 million shy of a ten-figure total, a feat few animated films ever achieve.

Four weeks into its theatrical run, Michael's box office total stands at an extraordinary $788 million globally. The biopic earned over $84 million in a single week. International markets are driving the bulk of the revenue, accounting for nearly 60% of the total with $468 million. The United Kingdom leads all international territories with $54.8 million.

Across Europe, France has pulled in $41.48 million, followed by Germany at $27.29 million and Italy at $25.12 million. In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil are neck and neck — $26.58 million and $26.04 million respectively — while Colombia has crossed $11 million.box office collection is at $319.9 million in the United States and is now tracking toward the $350 million milestone in North America.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia leads with $23.59 million, and South Korea opened to a strong $4.91 million in its debut week. China has nearly reached $10 million, with India climbing past $7.3 million. Notably, it is yet to be released in Japan, which could push it further towards that $1 billion mark (viaFilm of 2026, sitting at $980.3 million worldwide and needs just $20 million more to cross the $1 billion threshold.

Domestic earnings account for 43.3% of that total at $424.5 million, with international markets contributing $555.8 million. Devanshi Basu, an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, explores the recent success of the animated films and discusses their global impact. She also highlights upcoming movies like Neon's racing drama film about a popular luxury car brand and 2025's critically acclaimed movie from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Chinese star Dylan Wang's new sci-fi hit movie has received a Netflix streaming release date, along with HBO Max releases from May 25 to May 31, 2026. She also mentions a controversial line in a movie related to Prophet Muhammad, its release and the controversy it triggered





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Animated Films Michael Mario Sequel Global Box Office Domestic Earnings International Markets United Kingdom United States Europe Latin America Asia-Pacific France Germany Italy Mexico Brazil Australia South Korea China India Japan Dylan Wang

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