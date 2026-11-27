Tangles, the animated adaptation of Sarah Leavitt's graphic memoir, starts its limited theatrical run in New York and Los Angeles to qualify for the 2027 Academy Awards. The film features an all-star voice cast and explores family dynamics amid Alzheimer's.

The animated feature film Tangles has officially begun its limited theatrical run in New York and Los Angeles. This strategic release window is designed to satisfy eligibility requirements for the 2027 Academy Awards. The distribution strategy involves a two-phase rollout to maximize both critical visibility and awards consideration.

Tangles Theatrical Release Schedule

The film opens with a limited theatrical release on January 15, 2027. This initial phase allows for targeted screenings in major metropolitan hubs before expanding to a wider audience. Following this exclusive period, Tangles receives a broader nationwide rollout on January 22, 2027. This staggered approach ensures the film remains relevant in awards discussions while building word-of-mouth momentum.

Also read Tangles Animation Review: Alzheimer's Story Stuns With Humor And Heart

Adaptation Of Sarah Leavitts Graphic Memoir

Tangles is adapted from the graphic memoir Tangles: A Story About Alzheimer's, My Mother and Me by Sarah Leavitt. The narrative follows Sarah, who returns to her family's small hometown to care for her mother. She is forced to make this return because her mother is suffering from Alzheimer's disease. As she witnesses the disease taking a toll on her mother's personality, Sarah begins to reassess her life and family relationships.

Ensemble Voice Cast And Creative Team

The film features a distinguished ensemble cast providing voices for the characters. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Beanie Feldstein, Pamela Adlon, and Sarah Silverman are among the key talents. Abbi Jacobson, Phil Rosenthal, Samira Wiley, and Wanda Sykes also lend their voices to the production. Additional cast members include Sugar Lyn Beard, Adam Shapiro, Darcy Michael, Pat Finn, Kendall Gender, Darius Willis, Anthony Bolognese, Asia Mattu, and Victoria Baxter. Director Leah Nelson serves as the screenwriter alongside Sarah Leavitt and Trev Renney.

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Synopsis And Critical Reception

The synopsis for Tangles describes Sarah finding love and independence in 1990s San Francisco. A visit home reunites her with her vibrant mother Midge, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The story highlights the wonderfully imperfect family that shaped her. When Midge is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Sarah discovers that family ties endure through laughter, heartbreak, and joy even as memories fade. The film currently holds a 94% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating strong critical acclaim.

Industry Context And Related Entertainment News

As Tangles enters its awards campaign, the entertainment industry continues to see major developments in other areas. Kate Middleton is set to open up about her cancer diagnosis and emotional challenges in an upcoming BBC documentary. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson's reported casting as James Bond could bring a significant change to his family life. The total runtime of Avengers: Doomsday has also been revealed, sparking discussion among fans. Disney released a subtle The Little Mermaid tease in their latest animated movie, surprising audiences. Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster's big fantasy mystery movie hit theaters today. Additionally, Seth Rogen and T.J. Oshie's ESPN 30 for 30 film Coach Osh gets a heartbreaking trailer. A new sci-fi drama explores artificial intelligence and human connection on the big screen. Klara and the Sun has arrived in theaters for this exploration.