Animated Fantasy Arco Debuts with Star‑Studded Cast and Rave Reviews

Ugo Bienvenu’s directorial debut Arco premieres at Cannes, featuring an all‑star voice cast, a time‑travel adventure about a girl named Iris and a mysterious boy, and a certified fresh rating of ninety‑three percent.

Arco marks the feature directorial debut of Ugo Bienvenu , a filmmaker who also co‑wrote the screenplay alongside Félix de Givry. The animated fantasy was produced by a collaborative team that includes Natalie Portman , Bienvenu, Félix de Givry and Sophie Mas, while executive producers Martina Bassenger, Douglas Choi, Jamil Shamasdin, Bill Way and Elliott Whitton oversaw the project’s financing and distribution.

The film was brought to life by the production companies Remembers, MountainA and Fit Via Vi Film Productions, with a creative crew that features composer Arnaud Toulon, editor Nathan Jacquard, casting director Elsa Pharaon and lead animators Florian de Chelle and Alessandro Vergonnier. Their combined efforts resulted in a richly textured visual style that blends classic hand‑drawn techniques with modern computer‑generated effects, creating a world that feels both nostalgic and forward‑looking. The English voice cast reads like a mini‑all‑star lineup.

In addition to the leads played by Will Ferrell and Natalie Portman, the film features performances by Mark Ruffalo, Andy Samberg, America Ferrera, Flea, Juliano Krue Valdi, Romy Fay and Wyatt Danieluk. Each actor brings a distinct personality to the ensemble, helping to populate the story’s whimsical future setting with memorable characters.

The film’s world premieres at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it opened to a standing ovation and secured a Certified Fresh rating of ninety‑three percent on the popular review aggregator. Critics praised its inventive storytelling, emotional depth and the seamless integration of voice talent with the animation’s visual flair. Arco follows the journey of a ten‑year‑old girl named Iris who discovers a mysterious boy in a rainbow jumpsuit falling from the sky.

The boy, Arco, claims to be from a distant, idyllic future where time travel is possible. Determined to help him return home, Iris embarks on a quest that takes her through a series of fantastical landscapes, confronting both the wonders and dangers of a world that bends the rules of time. The official synopsis describes the narrative as a moving coming‑of‑age adventure that explores themes of friendship, sacrifice and the longing for a brighter tomorrow.

A new trailer released last week offers a glimpse of the film’s vibrant color palette, its dynamic action sequences and the tender moments that anchor the story’s emotional core. Behind the scenes, the production team faced several challenges typical of ambitious animated projects. Coordinating a cast of high‑profile actors required meticulous scheduling, while the integration of diverse animation styles demanded close collaboration between the lead animators and the visual effects department.

Composer Arnaud Toulon employed a hybrid score that blends orchestral motifs with futuristic synth textures, underscoring the film’s blend of past and future. Editor Nathan Jacquard’s rhythmical pacing ensures that the narrative’s emotional beats land with impact, while casting director Elsa Pharaon’s selection of voices adds layers of authenticity to each character’s journey.

Industry observers note that Arco arrives at a moment when animated features are increasingly exploring complex, adult‑oriented themes without abandoning the sense of wonder that defines the genre. The film’s strong critical reception and its impressive festival debut suggest a promising box‑office trajectory, especially as audiences worldwide seek stories that combine imaginative world‑building with heartfelt human experience.

With its star‑studded cast, visionary direction and universal themes, Arco stands poised to become a defining entry in the next generation of animated cinema





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