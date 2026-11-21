Animate reveals three new Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake products available exclusively in Japan starting December 2026. Items range from acrylic panels to tapestries, capitalizing on the game's critical success.

The Japanese retail chain Animate is set to release a new collection of merchandise dedicated entirely to the Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake. This announcement follows the remake's phenomenal commercial and critical launch, which has solidified Nintendo's reputation for delivering high-quality remasters of its most beloved franchises. The new product line aims to provide fans with immersive ways to engage with the game's rendition of Hyrule , offering tangible goods for those who wish to display their passion for the title.

New Ocarina of Time Remake Items Revealed by Animate

After selling over 70 items focused on other entries in the franchise last year, Animate has confirmed a new, albeit smaller, range of three specific products centered on the 3D remake. The first item is an acrylic art panel featuring key art of child Link in Kokiri Forest , priced at 3,300 yen, or approximately $20. This piece allows collectors to showcase a iconic visual moment from the game's opening acts.

Also read Nintendo Introduces Invite-Only Sales For Zelda Ocarina Merchandise

The second offering is a hanging tapestry that prominently features the titular Ocarina . This decorative item is priced at 3,850 yen, or around $24, providing a larger scale display option for fans who wish to decorate their spaces with imagery from the adventure. These items are designed to cater to different aesthetic preferences, from framed art to wall hangings.

The final product in the new lineup is an acrylic stand pouch bearing the Legend of Zelda logo, sold for 2,200 yen, or about $14. This item serves as a more compact accessory, suitable for desks or shelves where space might be limited. All three items will be available for purchase through both Animate physical stores and its official website, ensuring multiple channels for acquisition once stock is stabilized.

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Availability and Sales Logistics in Japan

While the products are confirmed for release, there are currently logistical hurdles affecting online purchases. Animate's official website is temporarily unavailable due to ongoing security issues, which may delay digital orders. Physical stores in Japan will presumably handle transactions without this digital interruption, but customers should monitor the official channel for restoration updates. The specific merchandise release date is scheduled for December 2026, although an exact day has not yet been pinned down.

Crucially, these new items will be sold exclusively in Japan. Unlike some global gaming merchandise drops, there are no international shipping options announced for these specific Animate-exclusive goods. This restriction means that international fans of the Legend of Zelda franchise must rely on third-party importers or personal travel to Japan to acquire these specific acrylic panels and tapestries directly from the source.

Restocking of Previous Zelda Merchandise Lines

In addition to the new remake-focused items, Animate has confirmed it will restock its previous range of Legend of Zelda merchandise. This earlier collection, released in October 2026, included over 70 items with a heavier focus on Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. The restocking ensures that missed opportunities for acrylic figures and curtain holders are rectified, catering to the broad base of fans who follow the retailer's product drops closely.

The original range was limited to Animate stores in Japan and did not receive an international release. By restocking these items, Animate is addressing the high demand from collectors who were unable to secure goods during the initial October 2026 launch. This strategy acknowledges the sustained interest in physical gaming memorabilia and the specific appeal of Animate's curated retail experiences for Japanese pop culture.

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Context of Global Zelda Merchandise and Remake Success

The release of these new items comes shortly after the global celebration of the Legend of Zelda series 40th anniversary. While the Animate-exclusive items are Japan-only, a staggering amount of other Legend of Zelda merchandise has been released globally to mark the milestone. This broader international availability helps sustain the franchise's commercial momentum, even as specific retailer exclusives remain localized.

The Ocarina of Time remake has received overwhelming critical acclaim, with aggregate review scores averaging 96 out of 100 and a 99% critic recommendation rate. Released on November 5, 2026, for the Nintendo Switch 2, the game has proven the enduring formula of the original masterpiece. The merchandise rollout reflects Nintendo and its partners capitalizing on this sustained popularity, extending the life and engagement of the title well beyond the initial sales period.