Animal rescue seeks adopters, donors to help 28 cats from Paterson home

An animal rescue organization is seeking the public's help after discovering 28 cats in need of rescue at a home in Paterson, New Jersey.

An animal rescue organization is seeking the public's help after discovering 28 cats in need of rescue at a home in Paterson, New Jersey. The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said what began as a call to assist 18 cats quickly expanded into a larger animal welfare crisis involving 28 cats as the homeowners face an urgent move.

The organization said it immediately rescued eight kittens between 4 and 12 weeks old that were in need of medical care. According to the refuge, the kittens arrived covered in fleas, suffering from parasites and battling respiratory and eye infections. Two of the kittens, Mia and Wallace, are being treated for calicivirus and require intensive supportive care, including syringe feeding and nebulization. Another kitten, Baby Ruth, is just 4 weeks old.

Also read Governor Mikie Sherrill names Shirley Emehelu as New Jersey's lieutenant governor

The organization said it is continuing efforts to help the remaining cats but needs assistance from other rescue groups, adopters and donors. The shelter is urging rescue organizations that can assist with the remaining cats to contact the group, while encouraging prospective adopters to consider opening their homes to animals currently in its care. Donations will help cover medical treatment for the rescued kittens and support efforts to reach the cats still awaiting help, the organization said.

Advertisement

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,Is there a nor'easter coming? Is it going to snow in NYC? Updates on the coastal storm from the Eyewitness News AccuWeather team