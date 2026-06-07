Stream the series now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, June 7, 2026 from 8-10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encores Thursday, June 11 from 7-9 p.m. on KPBS 2. Meet six baby animals from across the globe.

ANIMAL BABIES: FIRST YEAR ON EARTH, a three-part series, follows four wildlife cinematographers as they capture the first year of life for six animals across four continents, navigating the challenges they face and how they overcome them.

Meet six baby animals from across the globe. Follow along as they experience joy and hardship, confront near-daily adversities, navigate their habitats, and overcome challenges in their first year of life. From the largest animal baby on land — the African elephant — to the smallest marine mammal — the southern sea otter — viewers will follow these creatures as they explore the complexities of their respective habitats.

CinematographersSouthern sea otter pup, Limpet, is 12 weeks old and needs to retrieve food from the seabed. Monterey Bay is one of the most protected marine sanctuaries in the US, yet pollution on land can still run off into the ocean. 40% of otter deaths are as a result of poisoning, infection or contamination, and plastic waste also ends up in the sea otters’ home range. In their first year, these infants experience the joys and hardships of life.

They confront near daily adversities from rivals, the elements and predators, which makes their first year their most dangerous. In Uganda, a tiny miracle is hidden in the last fragment of a once-giant forest kingdom, called Bwindi, the impenetrable forest: a baby mountain gorilla, Nyakabara. Her name means"marked," because she was born with a white bracelet of fur, never seen before.

Nyakabara is one of perhaps only 50 mountain gorilla babies in the world, and at eight weeks old she weighs only five pounds. - See how the babies learn to understanding their surroundings in environments ranging from Africa to Sri Lanka to Iceland. The most basic tools for survival must be learned in their first three months to thrive and ultimately survive.

See how the babies learn to understanding their surroundings in environments ranging from Africa to Sri Lanka to Iceland. The most basic tools for survival must be learned in their first three months to thrive and ultimately survive. - Learn the new challenges baby animals face once they can get around on their own. Every day brings new trials and tribulations, like searching for food, surviving in harsh environments and bonding with family members.

Learn the new challenges baby animals face once they can get around on their own. Every day brings new trials and tribulations, like searching for food, surviving in harsh environments and bonding with family members. - Join the baby animals as they near the end of their first year of life. It’s time for these young ones to branch off from the comfort of their mothers and learn to explore the great unknown on their own.

Join the baby animals as they near the end of their first year of life. It’s time for these young ones to branch off from the comfort of their mothers and learn to explore the great unknown on their own.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team.

With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too!

You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.

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