AngryGinge's Mother's House Burns Down Hours Before Soccer Aid Appearance

YouTuber AngryGinge's mother's house burned down just hours before his Soccer Aid appearance, leaving him devastated. He took to Instagram to share the damage with his fans, explaining that he received a call on Sunday morning to inform him of the fire. Despite his charity football team's triumph on Sunday night, raising money for UNICEF, AngryGinge's focus was on dealing with the aftermath of the fire.

YouTuber AngryGinge's mother's house burned down just hours before his Soccer Aid appearance, leaving him devastated. He took to Instagram to share the damage with his fans, explaining that he received a call on Sunday morning to inform him of the fire.

Despite his charity football team's triumph on Sunday night, raising money for UNICEF, AngryGinge's focus was on dealing with the aftermath of the fire. His mother, Michelle, has worked tirelessly to support him and his sister, with a combined annual income of £12,500. She has spoken about the challenges they faced growing up on a council estate in Salford, where gangs were prevalent.

AngryGinge's emotional scenes on I'm A Celebrity, where he struggled with homesickness and missing his family, were witnessed by his mother, who broke down in tears. Ahead of the show, Michelle expressed her desire to give her son a big hug upon his return





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YouTuber AngryGinge's Devastating Family Emergency Amid Soccer Aid SuccessAngryGinge, a 24-year-old YouTuber and England team member, has been left devastated after his mother's house burned down in a house fire just hours before his Soccer Aid appearance. He shared an update from his mum's house on Instagram, showing fans the damage and speaking through a mask to protect himself from the dust and smoke.

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AngryGinge Devastated as Mother's House Burns Down Hours Before Soccer Aid MatchPopular YouTuber AngryGinge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, suffered a personal tragedy just hours before participating in the charity football match Soccer Aid. His mother Michelle's house was destroyed by fire on the morning of the event. Despite the devastation, he played in the match, which his England team won, raising money for UNICEF. He later shared an emotional Instagram update from the fire-damaged home, showing the destruction and explaining the family's situation. The 24-year-old content creator, raised by his mother on a council estate in Salford, expressed gratitude for fan support while focusing on helping his family during this difficult time.

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