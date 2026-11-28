Weather Channel reporter Justin Michaels was reporting on the impact of the nor'easter in Washington, D.C., when he made the comment that didn't mention Trump by name

A supporter of President Donald Trump called for The Weather Channel to be "immediately" shut down over a "disgraceful" comment about the White House. The conservative X account @JackUnheard shared a clip from The Weather Channel in which meteorologist Justin Michaels covers a storm in"Looking back at the White House, always beautiful to see the White House regardless of the resident in that home.

" The comment, which did not mention Trump by name,Another person accused The Weather Channel of politicizing the weather report, saying that Michaels should keep his opinion to himself. "Well over HALF THE COUNTRY VOTED FOR OUR PRESIDENT," the person wrote, adding, "I'LL NEVER watch you again. "to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports and entertainment stories.

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However, others agreed with Michaels' comment.