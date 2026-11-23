The 49ers-Vikings game in Mexico Cit sparked unexpected controversy as angry fans accused the singer performing the US national anthem of getting the lyrics wrong

Mexican-American singer MXKA was criticized for her performance of the US National Anthem ahead of the 49ers-Vikings game in Mexico -Credit:Getty ImagesThe Mexico City NFL game has sparked controversy after fans accused the singer performing the US national anthem of getting the lyrics wrong.return to the country.

A reported 834,000 fans entered the virtual queue when tickets went on sale for Sunday's game at Estadio Azteca. However, the pre-game festivities proved divisive, with some spectators left frustrated before kickoff. Mexican-American singer MXKA took to the stage to perform the US national anthem, but her rendition quickly attracted criticism from fans who claimed she got some of the lyrics wrong.

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Born in Oakland and raised in San Leandro, MXKA has maintained a strong connection to her Mexican heritage through her mother, who is from. Her performance represented the cultural ties between the two countries, but her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" soon became a talking point on social media.

"Wow what a national anthem. Even got most of the lyrics right too," one NFL fan wrote on X. Another added: "Hey @NFL is it too much to ask that the people who sing the National Anthem know the words to the song?

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"A third person commented: "Absolutely awful performance on the national anthem. Several words wrong. Off key on several notes. Brutal.

" A fourth fan questioned one particular lyric, writing: "Anyone hear the lady say 'flight' and not 'fight' on SNF National anthem? " "MXKA didn’t know the words of the National Anthem? Didn’t know the right notes? Didn’t sing well.

Disappointing. Another poor #DEI decision @NFL," said a fifth fan. Despite the criticism, MXKA had previously spoken about the personal significance of performing the national anthem in Mexico City.

"Getting to sing the U.S. National Anthem in Mexico City, with the 49ers on the field, is a moment that connects so many parts of my story," she said before the event. "I was born in Oakland, my mom is from CDMX, and as a Blaxicana artist, I'm proud to carry both my Black and Mexican roots onto a stage this big.

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I'm deeply grateful to the NFL for trusting me with this moment, and I can't wait to share it with fans from Mexico, the Bay and everywhere in between.

" Majo Aguilar, a Mexico City native, performed the Mexican national anthem, 'Mexicans, at the Cry of War', and received a positive response from fans. “A whole stadium in mexico city singing their national anthem with majo aguilar before 49ers vs vikings … that is chills … these international games hit different when the crowd brings it like this,” wrote one user.

MXKA's rendition of"The Star-Spangled Banner" soon became a talking point on social media -Credit:SNF The atmosphere in Mexico City was a major talking point ahead of the game, largely due to comments from 49ers defensive end“Yeah, I kind of want … I think we need some information given to the fans so they know when to cheer,” Bosa said.

“Because they just chant the whole time. "If we can kind of teach them, no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques, but if they can cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great. ”