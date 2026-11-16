Angry NASCAR fans sound off after a rocky season, Kyle Busch makes history & new race WAG steals the show

NASCAR fans flood in with complaints about stages, the Gen car and streaming as Denny Hamlin warns the sport is falling behind in relevancy.

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If you're looking for a normal NASCAR recap, go check out insufferable ESPN ... assuming they still know NASCAR exists.offseason has begun. The shortest offseason in all of sports is here, and she's a big one. I'd wager to say this is the most consequential offseason NASCAR has faced in quite some time. How's THAT for a heavy way to start the work week?!

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No pressure, NASCAR. Nobody watched your championship race and fans are on edge ... how are YOU going to respond over these next three months? Luckily, I'm here to help. That's right.

I have a direct line to those same angry fans, and they spent the past few weeks absolutely flooding me with emails about what's wrong with the series. So, we're going to start this offseason by offering some advice to NASCAR ... all for free! You're welcome. What else?

I've also got my favorite yearly tradition — checking in with the WAGS after the year-end banquet — and Kyle Busch did something last week that had only been done once in the past four decades. Four tires, a splash of that offseason Sunoco fuel, and maybe a bigger mailbox, because mine is overflowing at the moment with angry fans ... Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the 'Here's How We Get Out Of This Mess' edition — is LIVE!

Fans react as an on-track incident occurs during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala. , on Oct. 25, 2026. , which culminated in a poorly-watched championship race at Homestead . Viewership was down 2% this year, and ratings for the 10-race 'Chase' were pretty horrible.because I just don't want to get into it.

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I know for a fact NASCAR has some issues with how Nielsen reports the numbers, and it's a fair argument. So, I'm going to avoid the whole thing today and just jump to the other side ... Denny Hamlin went on his podcast last Tuesday and basically begged NASCAR to shoot for the stars when it comes to fixing it.

He suggestedNASCAR SHOULD BE FUMING OVER EMBARRASSING 'DEGA RACE, DRIVERS ARE LIVID & CONTROVERSIAL FINISH RAISES DOUBT He also said NASCAR was losing its relevancy, which was a shockingly blunt thing to say three days into the offseason. I'd imagine the big-wigs in the big glass building across from Daytona didn't love that.

"We have got to find a way to grow this thing and make it more relevant in the sports landscape, because it's just falling behind others in my opinion," Denny said. Not shocking, given Denny Hamlin is 45 and really doesn't care anymore , but still ... what a way to start an offseason!

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 National Debt Relief Toyota, looks on in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 24, 2026, in Indianapolis, Ind. Obviously, you all had opinions on this. I asked on Friday because I assumed you would, and buddy, did y'all deliver. For space purposes, I'm going to try and group these by category.

OK? I'm going to edit some of these bad boys down, too, because Lordy, you all can write. I'm also going to keep the names out of it, because we don't have time to call every single person out, and I don't want to short-change anyone. Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford, and Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Spectrum Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C.

, on Sept. 6, 2026. Do away with the stupid stage racing!!!! You giving away participation points for being a good little boy and lead 1 lap. STUPID!

People want Winners!!!!!!! They can have stages, but don’t throw the caution, just continue racing. You get your last lap pushes and it cuts out the fuel saving garbage. Their Gen cars are a joke.

There are not even cars. I can't go to a dealership on Monday morning and buy a model of the car that won on Sunday. If NASCAR were truly serious about creating excitement about the sport, they would go back to having the teams go to a dealership and buy their cars and then turn those into race cars. It is embarrassing to the sport that a production Corvette has more horsepower than an actual RACE CAR.

The car cost a million dollars now. Bring back the 900 HP cars. Bring back bumping. Dale is rolling over right now and calling these drivers ...

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Dale Earnhardt checks out the view from the newly completed Earnhardt Grandstand during winter testing at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. , two weeks before the Daytona 500. , while I also got a handful of angry letters about"Not being able to find the damn race on TV anymore!

"And yes, I received three or four emails taking nasty little shots at Leigh Diffey. I won't share those here because Leigh doesn't deserve that this holiday season. Bring back the rednecks' favorite sponsors. Where is Budweiser, Coors Light, Marlboro, Copenhagen, and all the rest of our products?

We are not interested in the banking sponsors. Why can’t my driver ever have a car that looks the same week after week? It used to be simple to find your driver from any camera view. You can change the car, you can change the chase rules, you can change the drivers, and you can add a weeknight race, but none of that matters if you don’t make it easy for fans to watch the races.

For most of my life I was a big NASCAR fan but then I got tired of trying to figure out how to watch a race. It’s all over the place. Regarding NASCAR ... Hell, if I didn't read Zach's stuff about it on here I wouldn't even know they were still racing.

They have basically no significant promotional presence. NASCAR cup series has no"stars" anymore. NASCAR needs to promote the sport like it used to and stop making it so difficult to watch. Whew.

I realize this is a different type of class today, but it's the offseason and we need to get this stuff out of our systems before we can move forward. It's therapeutic. Trust me. Ok, we're 1,000 words in and haven't gotten to any WAGs yet, so let's quickly check in on last week's red carpet, and get on outta here.

We had a good mixture of veterans and rookies on the WAG red carpet this year, folks. Really strong effort from everyone. I was impressed. NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron and a guest pose on the red carpet at the 2026 NASCAR Championship Awards at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Fla.

, on Nov. 10, 2026. Welcome to the NASCAR red carpet, Kylan! You won this year. Congrats!

Now, let's carry all this momentum into the offseason and have a big few months. Most Popular DriverYes, you read that right. For the last 34 seasons, the award went to either Bill Elliott, Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr. or Chase Elliott.