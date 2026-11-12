Anglo American and Codelco Sign Definitive Agreement for Joint Copper Mine Plan

Anglo American and Codelco finalize definitive agreement for joint mine plan unlocking 2.7m tonnes of copper by 2030 with $5-billion NPV uplift shared equally.

Anglo American and Codelco have advanced a landmark strategic partnership in the global copper sector, marking a significant milestone in their collaborative efforts to optimize production efficiency. On June 24, 2026, the multinational mining group and the Chilean state-owned enterprise announced the completion of their definitive agreement to implement a comprehensive joint mine plan. This development follows the initial landmark agreement that was originally signed and publicly announced by both entities in September 2025, signaling a clear trajectory toward deeper operational integration.

Structure of Anglo American and Codelco Partnership

The operational framework of this historic collaboration is managed through a new joint operating company that will coordinate the execution of the shared mine plan. This new entity is jointly owned and controlled by Anglo American Sur, the 50.1%-owned subsidiary of Anglo American, and Codelco, ensuring balanced governance and shared responsibility for the project's outcomes. Both parent companies retain full ownership of their respective mining concessions, processing plants, and ancillary infrastructure, which allows them to maintain independence in asset management while cooperating on the joint plan.

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Under this structure, each party will continue to exploit its own concessions separately, preserving their individual operational identities and revenue streams. Additionally, Anglo American and Codelco have retained the strategic flexibility to develop separate standalone projects. This includes the coordinated development of their respective underground resources, allowing both companies to pursue independent growth opportunities while maximizing the synergies derived from their shared surface operations and logistical networks.

Production Targets and Cost Efficiency Metrics

The primary economic driver behind this joint mine plan is the projected unlocking of 2.7-million tonnes of additional copper production over a 21-year period. This substantial volume translates to an average of approximately 120,000 tonnes of additional low-cost copper production per year, a metric that is designed to be shared equally between the two partners. The integration of operations is expected to yield significant economies of scale, resulting in unit costs that are approximately 15% lower than those of their respective standalone operations.

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Furthermore, the initiative is engineered to require minimal incremental capital expenditure, making it an highly efficient use of corporate investment. The financial upside of this operational synergy is estimated to generate a pretax net present value uplift of at least $5-billion. This substantial value creation is set to be shared equally between Anglo American Sur and Codelco, providing a robust return on investment that justifies the complex legal and regulatory frameworks established to govern the partnership.

Regulatory Milestones and Implementation Timeline

The completion of the definitive agreement on June 24, 2026, was contingent upon the receipt of all required competition and regulatory approvals. This legal finalization fulfills the conditions precedent that were established when the initial agreement was announced in September 2025, demonstrating the rigorous due diligence undertaken by both Anglo American and Codelco. The successful navigation of these regulatory hurdles confirms that the joint venture meets all antitrust and market competition standards required in the jurisdictions where their assets are located.

Despite the signing of the definitive agreement, the actual implementation of the joint mine plan remains conditional on securing specific environmental permits. These permits are critical for the commencement of construction and operational activities, and their issuance is currently expected by the year 2030. The timeline reflects the complex nature of environmental assessments in Chile, where mining operations must adhere to strict ecological standards before proceeding with significant infrastructure changes or expansions.

Future Outlook and Strategic Impact

The next key milestone for the project is the timely receipt of these environmental permits, which will serve as the trigger for beginning the delivery of the targeted additional production. Anglo American and Codelco are focused on ensuring that the permitting process proceeds without delay, as the 2030 target is central to their long-term production forecasts. The successful implementation of the plan will not only enhance the financial performance of both companies but also contribute to the stability of the global copper supply chain.

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This partnership represents a strategic response to the growing demand for copper, driven by the global energy transition and electrification trends. By combining their resources and expertise, Anglo American and Codelco aim to lower production costs while increasing output, thereby improving their competitive position in the international market. The collaboration underscores a broader trend in the mining industry toward joint ventures that optimize existing assets rather than pursuing greenfield projects, offering a model for sustainable and efficient resource extraction in the decades to come.