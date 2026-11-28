New York hip-hop radio icon Angie Martinez recovers from appendectomy surgery in Los Angeles while preparing to premiere The Tupac Tapes With Angie Martinez, a four-part Netflix video podcast featuring an unreleased 1996 interview with Tupac Shakur recorded months before his death, aiming to honor the hip-hop legend and examine their conversation through a modern lens.

There are few voices in New York hip-hop radio more recognizable than Angie Martinez. For over 30 years, the sound of her magnetic Brooklyn swagger and love for hip-hop transmitted through her microphone on Hot 97 FM and Power 105 FM, cementing her title as “The Voice of New York.

” But on a recent fall evening in L.A. , the hip-hop radio legend is dealing with the pain of losing a part of her that’s much less admired than her radio voice — her appendix.

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“I’m really struggling right now, I’m gonna try not to laugh, cry or sneeze,” she tells The Times during an interview with a warm smirk on her face. Her hair is slicked back into a braided ponytail as she slowly sips hot lemon ginger tea and picks at cubes of Monterey Jack cheese and thin marbled slices of prosciutto on a charcuterie board.