Angie Katsanevas Reveals Separation From Husband Shawn

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas opens up about her separation from husband Shawn, focusing on co-parenting daughter Elektra and promoting season 7.

Angie Katsanevas confirmed her separation from husband Shawn after thirty years of marriage during an interview on Thursday, July 23. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star discussed the challenges of ending a long-term union while prioritizing the wellbeing of their fifteen-year-old daughter, Elektra.

Katsanevas Discusses Marriage Split

Angie Katsanevas addressed rumors of marital trouble that surfaced in July, just weeks after the couple celebrated their twenty-seventh wedding anniversary. She stated that she has not been dating anyone or kissing anyone since the split. The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, had previously faced fan speculation when Angie did not post anniversary greetings on social media.

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Katsanevas explained that the end of the relationship was a difficult transition after three decades together. She noted that people change over time and that she even questioned the nature of their connection with her father. Angie described the final phase of the marriage as feeling more like co-parenting than being spouses. They acted like parents rather than a married couple before deciding to separate.

Focus On Daughter Elektra

Shawn Katsanevas and Angie Katsanevas are now on the same page regarding their shared responsibility to their daughter. The fifty-two-year-old actress assured that putting their child first means they still maintain certain family routines. This includes having dinner together to ensure stability for Elektra. She is currently pursuing equestrian sports and requires significant logistical support.

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Katsanevas highlighted the intense daily schedule required to support her daughter's athletic career. The routine involves waking up at 4:30 in the morning for horse riding lessons. The family then proceeds to Pilates sessions and swimming activities together. Angie admitted that maintaining this routine is hard to break after thirty years of shared habits.

Season Seven Preview

Angie Katsanevas promoted the upcoming seventh season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City by discussing the importance of deep friendships on the show. She believes these genuine connections are what make the Salt Lake City cast successful. The new season promises to explore raw challenges that friends face in their personal lives.

The reality star mentioned that she spent her previous years in self-preservation mode. She remained quiet about her personal struggles to support other cast members. Now, she is more open about her situation, which she acknowledges can be harder. However, this transparency allows her to show up authentically for her daughter. Katsanevas stated that the upcoming season will be amazing and deeply personal.