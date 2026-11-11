Angie Katsanevas Apologizes After Public Clash With Mary Cosby on RHOSLC

Angie Katsanevas issued a public apology to Mary Cosby after a heated on‑screen argument on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, sparking backlash and a call for reconciliation.

On November 5, 2024, a heated exchange between Angie Katsanevas and Mary Cosby on the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City drew widespread attention. The confrontation, captured on camera, saw Mary label Angie a "bad friend" for prioritizing self‑care over her 15‑year‑old daughter Elektra. Angie responded by mentioning Mary's late son Robert Jr., a comment that Mary found deeply hurtful.

Details of the On‑Screen Conflict

The altercation unfolded during a group dinner scene, where tensions over parenting styles and personal choices escalated. Angie's reference to Robert Jr. was met with an immediate backlash from Mary, who expressed that the comment crossed a personal boundary. The clip, shared by Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley on Instagram, showed Mary's visible distress and her refusal to engage with Angie afterward.

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Angie's Public Apology and Mary's Response

Shortly after the episode aired, Angie Katsanevas posted a statement on social media acknowledging her mistake. She apologized for mentioning Robert Jr. and emphasized that she never intended to hurt Mary. Angie added that she loves Mary and regretted the words she used. Mary, however, declined to discuss the incident further and stated she did not want to see Angie again.

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Impact on the Cast and Future Episodes

The incident has sparked conversations among the cast about boundaries and respect. While some members expressed support for Angie's apology, others highlighted the need for accountability. The show's producers have not yet announced any official response, but viewers anticipate that the drama will influence the dynamics in upcoming episodes of season seven.