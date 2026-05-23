Angie Best's New Hairstyle and Cancer Battle

Angie Best, the ex-wife of late Manchester United legend George Best and mother of TV personality Calum Best, has debuted her new hairstyle in a candid Instagram post, revealing she's battling colon cancer. She has undergone chemotherapy and is now receiving mistletoe therapy in Switzerland.

Angie Best debuted her new hairstyle in a candid Instagram post on Friday, as she said she's only got '15 hairs' left after undergoing chemotherapy for colon cancer .

The ex-wife of late Manchester United legend George Best and mother of TV personality Calum Best stunned fans when she revealed she was battling colon cancer. Angie, 73, has since travelled to Switzerland for an unconventional cancer treatment known as mistletoe therapy, so called because it uses extracts from the European mistletoe plant, which can be used alongside traditional chemotherapy.

And the star has shared on Instagram that she's struggling with hair loss as a side-effect of her treatment, and paid a visit to the salon to have her pixie cut styled into a new look. Hair loss is a common side effect for chemotherapy, and can begin 14 to 21 days after the first treatment.

Angie shared a snap of her new hairstyle, along with the caption: 'Went to see the lovely @ginaconwaysalonandspa today and she worked wonders with what she had, 15 hairs.

' Angie's oncologist recently informed her that her treatment has been going well and has got rid of most of the cancer. She also shared a video revealing the amount of hair she'd lost, posting a video of a large clump in her hand, while saying she'd need to 'develop a sense of humour about going bald.

' In February, Angie revealed she was struggling to put on weight because she has a healthy diet and those sorts of foods don't help with weight gain. In a caption alongside the video, she wrote: 'Today I'm having Mistletoe therapy, it stimulates your immune system and mitigates side effects of Chemo and radiation like pain nausea and fatigue.

' Angie's son Calum commented on the video and wrote: 'I love you. ' Mistletoe treatment is an alternative cancer treatment that has been used in Europe for decades, particularly in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Some practitioners believe it can stimulate the immune system and improve quality of life for cancer patients, though its effectiveness remains debated in mainstream medicine.

It is not a standard, approved cancer treatment on the NHS, as robust evidence of its effectiveness as a cure is considered inconclusive by major UK cancer bodies. It can be used alongside chemotherapy, which is what Angie is doing. Former Celebrity Big Brother star Calum, Angie's only son, revealed his mother's diagnosis in a devastating video posted to social media in January.

In the clip, the clearly distressed star said: 'A few weeks ago, my beautiful, wonderful mum was diagnosed with cancer. For as long as I can remember, she has lived her life rooted in health, fitness and wellbeing. She has always believed in taking care of the body, mind and soul. But as we all know, cancer doesn't discriminate.

It doesn't care where you're from, how you live, or how healthy you try to be. And now, it's here – and it's with my mum.

' Calum admitted he 'hasn't cried in years' but has been on an 'emotional rollercoaster' since his mother's diagnosis. 'My mum has been diagnosed with colon cancer that has spread to her liver,' he explained. 'To move forward, we need access to specialist care and professionals who can offer the right treatment. This is incredibly hard for me to say, but financially, I can't carry this on my own





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Angie Best Colon Cancer Hair Loss Mistletoe Therapy Cancer Treatment George Best Calum Best Celebrity Big Brother Switzerland Europe Germany Austria NHS Alternative Cancer Treatment

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