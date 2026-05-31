In a bizarre pre‑game melee, Angels reliever Brent Suter and two Rays pitchers were ejected for a national‑anthem standoff that left them standing on the field as the game began, only for the Angels to romp to a 14‑3 win despite the early chaos.

On a Saturday afternoon in Tampa Bay, the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays started the game - or tried to - with an unlikely twist that aired on social media and in the press before the first pitch was even thrown.

Angered third‑base umpire Lance Barrett tossed Angels reliever Brent Suter, Rays pitcher Steven Wilson and Rays pitcher Manuel Rodriguez after what a third‑party source described as a “standoff” over the national anthem. While the anthem onstage wound down, each player in the Angels' bullpen spoke and jousted indirectly with the opposing players as the anthem's low chords stretched.

Yet, instead of trekking back to the dugout, Suter chose to linger on the mound in uniform, and the two Rays pitchers followed a similar choreography in the first‑base dugout, rubbing shoulders with two of the Rays' mascots in the half‑hour delay that would have otherwise been a routine dive into their respective benches. Barrett, visibly annoyed by the in‑field huddle, claimed the trio were preventing the beginning of the game by holding onto the field in the last seconds of the anthem.

The umpire then posited that the players had interfered with the ball's movement into the strike zone and issued ejections that left the Angels' bullpen without Suter in the middle of an opening‑day mix‑up. According to the Orange County Register, Suter, who had pitched in the contest the day before, sat in the field under his cap, a snarl etched on his face that suggested he wasn't ready for a regular walk‑off service call.

He later explained that it was “not the coolest way to get ejected, but one of the funnier ways to get ejected” while reminiscing on the Twitter feud behind the clear‑talking emoji‑filled footage that spread across the internet. When the ball was finally at hand, the Rays hurled a balk that flew straight into the Angels' forming offensive tempo. The team never came back once the 4‑0 lead in the first was established, piling an impressive 14‑3 lineup.

The Angels put away the Rays by stealing a 12‑0 run from the fifth, all while a surged starting pitcher, while dashing a blazing blast that pushed the raucous stadium into a swirly glow. With the win, the Angels moved to a dismal 23‑36 figure for the 2026 season, and the victory didn't help quite smooth out the anger with fans who found the anthem standoff restless. Some fans critiqued Suter's actions.

A voter on X sketched out a scenario: “You're kicking the ball away with no pitcher yet you cause a menace in the field” while an assistant prompted, “It keeps the bullpen ERA down”. Voters at the event shouted! When the Angels won, the audience illustrated their love for the forward momentum by cheering with a beat that only a finger as long as a bat could remember.

The comedic post came in contrast with the rest of the league, as the Rays were yet to open the season. The Angels remained in the American League East racing for the lead in a series of events that elevated their brand for the year ahead.





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