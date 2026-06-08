Angels vs. Astros: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets for the Division Rivals

The Angels are back at home tonight to face their division rival Houston Astros for the second time this season. The Angels are riding high after a dominant 13

May 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Grayson Rodriguez delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images The Angels are back at home tonight to face their division rival Houston Astros for the second time this season. The Angels are riding high after a dominant 13 to 5 win to cap off the, but they will have their work cut out for them tonight. The Angels will be facing Spencer Arrighetti, who has been dominant to start the year, whilewill get the start for the Halos.

Rodriguez got destroyed in his last outing and will look to bounce back. The Angels’ offense has a tall task tonight as Arrighetti enters the contest with a 7-1 record and a 1.94 ERA, 1.176 WHIP, 46 Ks, through 51 innings. He has also thrived against the Angels with a career 2.19 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. The bat to watch on the Angels is Zach Neto.

Not only is Neto coming off a hot series against the Dodgers, where he was the only Angel to record a hit in all 3 games and left the yard twice, but Neto also has the best history with Arrighetti. Neto is 2 for 6 against him all time, and both those hits were homers, giving him a career 1.667 OPS. June 7, 2026 Neto is one of the few Angels with success against Arrighetti.

O’Hoppe is 0 for 4 with a walk, Adell is 0 for 3 with 2 strikeouts, and Trout is 0 for 2 with a walk. Small sample sizes overall, but no signs of comfort. Despite this, O’Hoppe has posted great numbers against Houston in his career, hitting .306 with 6 homers and a .962 OPS in 23 games.

Unsurprisingly, Trout has also had success against the Astros, with a .877 OPS, 33 homers, and 78 RBIs, in the much larger sample size of 156 games. Rodriguez desperately needs a good outing tonight. In his last start, he gave up 8 earned runs in 3.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies, the only team in baseball with a worse record than the Angels.

He enters tonight with a 2-2 record, a 9.50 ERA, 1.889 WHIP, 17 strikeouts, and 11 walks over 18 innings. His stuff has shown flashes, but his command has been lacking all season and will be something to watch tonight. On the bright side, Rodriguez is still a fresh face for the Angels as he has only made 4 starts for the team and has an opportunity tonight to lower his inflated ERA.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, he will face an Astros lineup with a core that has been mashing. The biggest name to watch is Yordan Alvarez, who has been in early MVP talks as he’s hitting .316 and has already accumulated 48 RBIs and 21 homers, both of which rank top 3 in baseball. Alvarez is also a career .306 hitter against the Angels with 14 homers, 51 RBIs, and a .981 OPS.

Rodriguez has had success against Alvarez, where in 6 appearances, Alvarez is 0 for 5 with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Jeremy Peña and Christian Walker are also key bats. Peña enters hitting .308 with seven home runs, plus a .298 career average and seven home runs in 53 games against the Angels. Walker has 16 home runs and 46 RBIs this year, and in 24 games versus the Angels, he has six home runs and 13 RBIs.

Altuve and Meyers both have a good history against Rodriguez specifically. Altuve is 2 for 5 with a walk, double, and an overall 1.100 OPS. While the center fielder, Meyers, is 2 for 6 with a homer. That is 5 different names that have an angle towards success tonight.

Rodriguez will definitely be fighting an uphill battle, but if he is able to come away with a quality outing, it will be a great sign of things to come for him. The cleanest line is the Astros' moneyline at -125. This line feels shockingly low when you consider both how hot the Astros' core of the lineup has been so far and how Arrighetti has dominated his matchups while Rodriguez can’t find the zone.

If you’re looking for plus money, I’d take the spread of Astros -1.5 at +129, but this could fall apart as the Astros bullpen holds the 4th worst ERA in the league. For player props, I like Neto 2+ bases at +130. It’s a good value for a player who’s riding a hit streak and has a great history against the starter. Also, he could very well hit this line after Arrighetti leaves the mound due to the Astros' bullpen.

I also like Walker to reach 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +150. He usually bats 3 hole, so he is guaranteed plenty of at-bats and gets to bat behind two hot bats in Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alavarez. He also currently ranks 7th in RBIs across the league so this is a line you can bet with some confidence. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Preview: Hosts Share Their Boldest Predictions for This Summer's TournamentThe World Cup is set to kick off this Thursday, with Mexico taking on South Africa at the Estadio Azteca. In a special preview episode of the Daily Mail's Whistleblowers podcast, hosts Ian Ladyman, Mark Clattenburg, and Gordon Smart share their predictions for the tournament.

Read more »

World Cup Preview: Hosts Share Their Predictions for the TournamentHosts Ian Ladyman, Mark Clattenburg and Gordon Smart share their boldest predictions for this summer's World Cup, discussing potential winners, players to watch and how England will cope with the unique conditions of the tournament.

Read more »

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Winner Odds, Predictions As Mbappe Looks to Go Back-to-BackEvery time the World Cup rolls around, all eyes—and bets—are not just on who will lift the trophy, but on who will finish as the tournament’s top scorer. Will i

Read more »

Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8The Los Angeles Angels return home to host the Houston Astros after a quick road trip against the Dodgers. They scored two runs in the first two games before a

Read more »