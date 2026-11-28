As the Los Angeles Angels navigate a deep organizational rebuild amid their ownership transition, every controllable asset on the roster has to be weighed again

Aug 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As the Los Angeles Angels navigate a deep organizational rebuild amid their ownership transition, every controllable asset on the roster has to be weighed against the club’s long term competitive timeline. Following Moisés Ballesteros at No. 5 and Walbert Ureña at No. 4, the No. 3 spot on our Angels Top 5 Trade Chips list belongs to first baseman .

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While Schanuel may not boast the traditional slugging profile teams typically crave at the cold corner, a barren free-agent market and three remaining years of affordable club control make him one of Anaheim's best trade levers this winter. Schanuel wrapped up his age 24 campaign in 2026 by putting together his most productive all-around season yet, slashing .276/.351/.385 with 22 doubles, seven home runs, and 49 RBIs across 107 games while posting a career-best 2.1 bWAR.