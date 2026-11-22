As the Los Angeles Angels weigh just how aggressively to tear down their roster this winter, every asset in Anaheim has to be evaluated through the lens of comp

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Moises Ballesteros is pictured during a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As the Los Angeles Angels weigh just how aggressively to tear down their roster this winter, every asset in Anaheim has to be evaluated through the lens of competitive timelines. If the front office opts for a short-term retool, young hitters with six years of club control are untouchable.

Also read Blacklisted Chinese universities procured Nvidia chips, records show

However, if the Halos commit to a deep, multi-year rebuild, even promising recent additions have to be on the table. Kicking off our series ranking the Angels' top five trade chips, catcher and designated hitter Moisés Ballesteros stands out as a prime candidate to be flipped—provided the organization leans all the way into a full-scale youth movement. Ordinarily, trading away a 23-year-old hitter coming off a scorching finish to the season runs counter to rebuilding logic.

In a standard retool, Ballesteros is the exact type of player a franchise builds around. And I do anticipate the Angels holding on to him. But in a deep rebuild—one designed around a 2028 or 2029 competitive window—starting Ballesteros' service time clock on another 90 or 100 loss roster wastes his cheapest, most productive years.

If the Angels are truly tearing the roster down to the studs, cashing in on Ballesteros while his value is peaking allows the front office to further deepen the wave of talent at the AA level and add intriguing pieces at the lower levels. Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park.

Advertisement

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRyan Zeferjahn to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Ballesteros and pitching prospect Mason McGwire. Turning a volatile bullpen arm into a former top 65 overall prospect was an undeniable win for the front office. So now the question becomes whether the true return for Zeferjahn is going to be Ballesteros or a prospect package acquired in exchange for him.

In either scenario, the Angels front office absolutely nailed the Ballesteros trade. But if they ultimately turn Ryan Zeferjahn into multiple high upside prospects that could be a bigger win in the long run. Sep 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Moises Ballesteros hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Contending teams looking for immediate offensive upgrades will view Ballesteros as a rare, cost-controlled impact bat. After a slow initial adjustment to Anaheim following the trade, the left handed slugger caught fire down the stretch, posting an explosive .378/.432/.649 slash line in September.

With a career .820 OPS across six minor league seasons and a compact swing built to do damage, Ballesteros has already proven he can handle big league pitching. With quality bats very limited on the free agent market, there are very limited avenues for a contender to add a quality left handed bat. That combination leads to Ballesteros being quite valuable on the trade market.

Trash Pandas catcher Jacob Cozart smiles after hitting a home run during a Knoxville Smokies playoff game in the Southern League Divisional Series against Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn. , on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Even in a deep rebuild, the Angels could only justify moving Ballesteros because of the defensive reality of his profile combined with the talent brewing in their farm system.

While Ballesteros' bat plays anywhere, his defense behind the dish remains a major question mark, projecting him long term as a primary designated hitter. , the minor league pipeline behind the plate has suddenly become a position of organizational strength. Juan Flores is only 20 years old, brings elite defensive potential, and showed a lot of development offensively last season. Acquiredgives the Halos another polished, high upside backstop who really shone as the Pandas won the championship.

Advertisement

Behind them is Garret Wright, an uber athletic catcher drafted last season who destroyed SEC pitching. Because the Angels have true two way catchers developing on the exact timeline of a deep rebuild, there is no need to force Ballesteros behind the plate or lock up their DH spot over the next two losing seasons. Adding talent to that AA group could make the Angels emergence from the rebuild much more pronounced.

Johnny King, a pitcher for the Dunedin Blue Jays pitches against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. King is a Naples High School alum and two time baseball player of the year.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect If the front office signals a full tear-down and dangles Ballesteros on the winter trade market, the ideal return follows a clear blueprint: one polished AA prospect ready to be a part of the next core, paired with a toolsy, high upside lottery ticket. A win-now club desperate for offense—such as the Toronto Blue Jays, who finished last in MLB in runs scored in 2026 and are losing veteran DH George Springer to free agency—illustrates how cleanly that framework works.

In a deal with Toronto, a realistic package for six years of Ballesteros would resemble left hander Johnny King and outfielder Jake Cook. King is rated a top three prospect in Toronto's system. The 20 year old southpaw reached AA New Hampshire in 2026 and struck out 139 batters in 105.1 innings with a 3.16 ERA. Armed with a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout curveball, King is ahead of the development curve but needs to cut down on his walks.

He represents the exact type of upper minors rotation piece with a 2028 ETA the Angels should demand as the centerpiece of any deal they make. Drafted in the third round in 2025 out of Southern Miss, James Cook is an electric, 80 grade runner who swiped 22 bases with a .366 OBP in 77 minor league games in 2026 before tearing up the Arizona Fall League .

The hit tools is suspect and there is not much power, but his speed, defense, and arm are highly rated. Pairing a developed arm with a higher variance pure athlete gives the Angels both floor and upside. Whether it is Toronto or another contender hungry for left-handed power, flipping Ballesteros for a two prospect haul in that mold would turn Ryan Zeferjahn into multiple building blocks who fit the team's rebuild timeline.

That is the type of talent multiplaction a rebuilding team needs. I'm a lifelong Angels fan who majored in journalism at CSU, Bakersfield and has previously covered the team at Halos Heaven and Crashing the Pearly Gates. Life gets no better than a day at the ballpark with family and friends.