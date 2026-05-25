Angels Seek to Improve Offense with Runners in Scoring Position

The Los Angeles Angels are working to develop a more dynamic approach to scoring, focusing on discipline and staying patient at the plate. Players like Jo Adell and Livan O'Hoppe have shown promise in this area, and the team is emphasizing the importance of putting the ball in play.

The Los Angeles Angels are struggling with their offense, particularly with runners in scoring position. Manager Kurt Suzuki acknowledged that relying too heavily on home runs is a concern, as it's not a reliable way to score runs.

The team is working on developing a more dynamic approach to scoring, with a focus on discipline and staying patient at the plate. Players like Jo Adell and Livan O'Hoppe have shown promise in this area, with Adell boasting a higher average with runners in scoring position than his overall average in each of his three full seasons.

The Angels are also emphasizing the importance of putting the ball in play, rather than striking out, as this can often be rewarded by defensive positioning. The team has shown improvement in this area, hitting .231 with runners in scoring position over the weekend, compared to .123 in their previous 13 games





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Los Angeles Angels Offense Runners In Scoring Position Discipline Patience At The Plate

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