Angels’ Mike Trout on track for his All-Star Game return

Trout was second among American League outfielders with 926,601 votes when the first returns in Phase 1 of All-Star balloting were released on Monday. Only Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (977,460) had more.

player ready... PHOENIX — Mike Trout is on track to make his first All-Star Game appearance since 2019, and Angels manager Kurt Suzuki believes that is just what the game needs.

Trout, who led the American League with 51 runs entering Monday games, was second among AL outfielders with 926,601 votes. Only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had more. Trout, the All-Star Game MVP in 2014 and 2015, last appeared in the game in 2019. He was voted in several times since but missed the 2021, 2022 and 2023 games because of injuries.

He leads active players with 11 selections.

“It’s great for Mike, you know, for him to be recognized again,” said Suzuki, who played two seasons with Trout in 2021-22. “Obviously, you know, having some tougher years the last couple years. “You really appreciate how he handles himself around the clubhouse with the work he puts in every single day. It’s just been awesome.

The one thing, he’s always worked. He was having some injury things. It wasn’t because of lack of work. ” Trout was slashing .224/.388/.445 with 15 home runs, 32 RBIs, 11 doubles and seven stolen bases going into Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Trout’s durability is showing, too. He has played in all but one of the Angels’ 73 games and is on pace to play more games than he has since his last All-Star appearance in 2019. He seems a shoo-in for the July 14 game in Philadelphia, not far from where he grew up in Millville, N.J. The top two vote-getters at every position, and the top six outfielders, will advance to Phase 2 of the voting, which begins June 29.

If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine the other two starters.

“I think it’s great to see him being back in there again and people are appreciating what he does for the game. ”Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez was placed on the injured list on Monday with lower back inflammation. In corresponding moves, the Angels recalled right-hander Jose Fermin and purchased right-hander Brett Kerry from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated left-hander Drew Pomeranz for assignment.

“I think just out of precautionary,” Suzuki said of Rodriguez’s IL move, “so he doesn’t rush back and make it worse. I don’t think it’s too concerning.

“I talked to Grayson today and he didn’t seem concerned about it. He just said it was bothering him for a little bit, and he really felt it on that once pitch. We’ll see how long it takes. Obviously being frustrated, injuries and all that stuff.

” Rodriguez is 2-2 with an 8.06 ERA in six starts with Angels, had been out with injuries since July 2024. He made his first start this season on May 17. His next turn in the rotation comes Thursday against the Athletics in Sacramento, and Suzuki said no decision has been made on who will fill that spot.

Pomeranz was 0-3 with a 5.01 ERA in 25 appearances after signing with the Angels as a free agent last winter“Drew’s been the ultimate professional with us,” Suzuki said.

“Great for the younger guys in the bullpen. It was just the . ” Kerry, the Angels’ fifth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, was 3-3 with a 5.92 ERA at Salt Lake and has primarily been a starter. It is his first major-league call-up.

“It’s a dream come true, something I’ve worked for obviously my whole life,” Kerry said. “It’s a surreal experience. ” Kerry’s wife and child and both sets of parents were to fly in from North Carolina in time for Monday’s game. Outfielder Wade Meckler was back in the lineup hitting third Monday after being removed when he ran into the fence chasing Williamson’s home run on Sunday.

Angels at Diamondbacks , Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. PT, ABTV, 830 AM, 1330 AM





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