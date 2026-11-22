When the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers finalized their rosters ahead of Friday’s MLB non-tender deadline, both clubs cut ties with intriguing, control

Sep 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jonah Cox safely steals third base in the third inning as St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman waits on the throw at Busch Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers finalized their rosters ahead of Friday’s MLB non-tender deadline, both clubs cut ties with intriguing, controllable position players. St. Louis declined to tender a contract to power-hitting infielder Nolan Gorman, while Detroit made versatile outfielder Matt Vierling a free agent—as multi-position non-tender bargains capable of stabilizing Anaheim’s unsettled lineup.

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Now that both players have officially hit the open market, the Angels have a clear chance to add meaningful upside across the diamond without surrendering a single prospect from their rebuilding farm system. Jul 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling hits a triple in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Coming off a 100 loss season, the Angels desperately need low cost, high upside competition across both their infield and outfield depth charts heading into 2027. This is neither a talented or deep roster and until the farm develops legitimate prospects in the upper minor leagues, the Angels will need to scour the bargain bin to fill out the bottom of the roster.

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Still just 26 years old, the Southern California native brings legitimate 25 plus homer left handed power to second and third base. And after years of struggling defensively, Gorman looked really good at the hot corner last year. While swing and miss issues and strikeouts tanked his value in St. Louis, a change of scenery—and a potential offensive bounce-back—makes him an interesting reclamation project alongside young infielders Christian Moore, Denzer Guzman, and newly acquired Jace Jung.

Primarily an outfielder who brings plus defensive metrics to the corners while posting +3 Outs Above Average across 69 games in center field in 2026—along with the flexibility to cover third base in a pinch—Vierling offers athleticism, contact skills, and strong splits against left handed pitching . With Mike Trout shifting off center field and the Angels still sorting out their outfield mix, Vierling would immediately upgrade their defense and platoon options.

Sep 13, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Josh Lowe hits the ball into play against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In an ideal world, interim general manager John Mozeliak would convince Gorman or Vierling to sign minor league contracts with invitations to spring training.

Bringing either player into camp on a non-roster deal carries zero risk, preserves roster flexibility, and creates natural competition without forcing premature moves before a permanent general manager takes over. However, given their track records and age, both players could easily command guaranteed major league contracts—and 40-man roster spots—on the open market. Right now, Anaheim has zero room to maneuver. Even so, that roster crunch is far from permanent.

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Tendering contracts on Friday does not guarantee anyone a spot through the winter, and the Angels still have obvious candidates they can cut loose to open space—most notably struggling outfielder Josh Lowe and depth catcher/first baseman Logan Porter. If Gorman or Vierling requires a major league deal to come to Anaheim before a looming lockout freezes transactions, cutting ties with Lowe or Porter is a small price to pay for genuine upside.

I'm a lifelong Angels fan who majored in journalism at CSU, Bakersfield and has previously covered the team at Halos Heaven and Crashing the Pearly Gates. Life gets no better than a day at the ballpark with family and friends.