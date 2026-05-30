Angels experiment with prospect Christian Moore in left field at Triple-A

The Angels drafted Moore as a second baseman in the first round in 2024, but a couple of weeks ago they started working with him in left, and he started there for Salt Lake on Thursday. The Angels have struggled to get production out of…

Angels second baseman Christian Moore, left, catches a fly ball hit by the Boston Red Sox’s David Hamilton during the fourth inning of a June 2025 game at Angel Stadium.

Moore is getting time in left field at Triple-A. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Angels are looking for another way that Christian Moore could help them in the big leagues. Drafted as a second baseman, Moore made his professional debut in left field in Triple-A on Thursday night. Moore, the Angels’ first-round draft pick in 2024, has also been playing third base this season.

Joey Prebynski, the Angels’ assistant general manager in charge of player development, said they started having Moore work out in left field a couple of weeks ago.

“We’ve been encouraged with how he looks,” Prebysnki said. “Christian is a good athlete. He’s a good mover. For us, it’s just about continuing to get him reps out there, seeing balls off the bat in left field.

”Left field has obviously been a problem for the Angels all season. Josh Lowe started the season as the primary left fielder, but he was sent to Triple-A with a .184 batting average. Moore, 23, had his own struggles in the majors last season and in spring training, which is why he started the season in the minors. Moore was hitting .182 through his first 17 games at Triple-A, although he was drawing plenty of walks.

Since then, though, he’s hit .380 with an OPS of 1.077 in his last 17 games. The Angels have had opportunities in the past couple of weeks to call up Moore or Denzer Guzman because of injuries to Yoán Moncada and Nolan Schanuel. They are more likely to bring Moore or Guzman when they believe there is at least a month of everyday playing time for them. He’s hitting .328 with 10 home runs and a .952 OPS.

His 20% strikeout rate is an improvement on his 25% rate in the minors last season.

“With Guzy, he’s always shown a combination of plate discipline and quality contact with damage to all fields,” Prebynski said. “The biggest thing with Denzer this year is just how he’s been able to create a consistent setup and load, which has led to improved timing and swing decisions. ”Left-hander Drew Pomeranz pitched a perfect inning on Thursday, in his first outing since coming off the injured list.

Pomeranz said on Friday that the improved performance wasn’t about being healthy, but it was about some changes he made while he was out with elbow inflammation.

“I think I was just trying to throw harder this year, and I wasn’t thinking about the consequence of some things that led to some bad habits,” Pomeranz said. “I was throwing a little harder at the beginning of the year, but the ball was leaking the wrong way. ” Pomeranz said when he was on the IL he was able to work on things that he couldn’t while he was on the active roster.

Jorge Soler was out of the lineup on Friday. The move was partly to give Soler time to heal and also to keep Mike Trout from playing center field all three games on the turf at Tropicana Field. Trout, who was the DH in Soler’s place on Friday, is expecting to play center field on Saturday and Sunday. … Right-hander Tyler Bremner, the Angels’ top pitching prospect will start for Class-A Tri-City on Tuesday.

He’ll throw about two innings, Prebysnki said. Bremner was sick earlier this year, which led to fatigue that caused the Angels to keep him out of games for about a month. … Right-hander Chase Shores, who is Bremner’s roommate and also got sick, has not recovered quite as quickly, Prebysnki said. He’s still “working through his throwing progression,” Prebysnki said.

Angels at Rays , Saturday, 1:10 p.m. PT, ABTV, 830 AM





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