Angels, catcher Tyler Heineman avoid arbitration with 1-year contract

Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year contract for $1,237,500, the same salary he made this year.

Heineman, 35, hit .175 with one homer and 10 RBIs last season, tying for the American League lead with 12 sacrifices. He had 200 plate appearances over 75 games for theand the Angels, who acquired him for cash on June 17.

Heineman caught 19 of 61 runners attempting to steal. A veteran of seven major league seasons, he has a .220 batting average with five homers and 45 RBIs for Miami , San Francisco , Toronto , Pittsburgh , Boston and the Angels.

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FAA ground stop: Flights anticipated to resume at LAX, other SoCal airports with ground stop liftedLos Angeles also agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Sammy Peralta and invited him to major league spring training. The 28-year-old had a 6.20 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Angels with seven walks and 19 strikeouts in 20 innings. He started the season with Colorado and had a 10.13 ERA in one start and one relief appearance.

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