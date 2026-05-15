Angelina Pivarnick Reveals She's Pregnant

The 39-year-old reality star, Angelina Pivarnick, has announced that she is pregnant. She took a pregnancy test on the season finale of 'Jersey Shore: Family Reunion' and shared the news with her co-star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Angelina Pivarnick attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Angelina Pivarnick attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV) The 39-year-old was seen taking a pregnancy test on the season finale of "Jersey Shore: Family Reunion," showing Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola that it was positive.

While she didn’t reveal the identity of the father, referring to him only as "John Doe-Nor," the announcement comes after Pivarnick’s fertility struggles were documented on the show. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 02: (L-R) Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Jenni "JWoww" Farley attend MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City.

Pivarnick added in an interview to camera, "I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I’m pregnant!

" She could be heard saying, "So I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant — we’re having a baby!

" SANTANA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Angelina Pivarnick attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Pivarnick took the pregnancy test during co-star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren’s daughter Luna’s first birthday party. Pivarnick previously caused controversy when she joked that she was sleeping with multiple men in a bid to conceive.

She added, "If it happened that would be great — I would definitely welcome a pregnancy in my life right now.

" Pivarnick wrote, "Following last night’s episode, I want to address a moment that has clearly been misunderstood. The comments I made were intended in jest and do not reflect my real life.

" ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Sammi Giancola, Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick attend The Cast of "Jersey Shore" Roast at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on December 01, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. There are no ‘multiple men’ and that narrative is simply not accurate.

Anyone who truly knows me understands the kind of person I am and the values I stand by, especially when it comes to my relationships," Pivarnick explained





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Angelina Pivarnick Pregnancy Jersey Shore: Family Reunion Multiple Men Values Relationships

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