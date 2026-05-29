Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Miscarriage After Announcing Pregnancy

Reality star Angelina Pivarnick revealed she suffered a miscarriage just one week after announcing her pregnancy on MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pivarnick, who is turning 40 next month, told her pregnant castmate Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola that she was spotting and wearing a pad.

Angelina Pivarnick revealed she suffered a miscarriage just one week after announcing her pregnancy during Thursday's episode of MTV 's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation . The reality star, turning 40 next month, told her pregnant castmate Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola that she was spotting and wearing a pad.

Giancola responded with concern, considering her own experience with a miscarriage in 2024. She advised Pivarnick to go to the ER for a check-up, as 'they're going to check what's going on.

' Pivarnick replied that she was definitely scared about what she might find out. The episode, which was filmed in April 2025, ended with a teaser for next week in which Pivarnick confirmed the worst: 'I woke up in the middle of the night. I'm actively miscarrying.

' Pivarnick then embraced her friend Dana on the couch of her Holmdel home and cried: 'It f***ing kills me dude. ' The animal activist, whose babydaddy declined to be named or pictured, was shocked when she got pregnant naturally as she had been keeping a vial of sperm in her refrigerator. Pivarnick previously told her castmates that she was sleeping with 'multiple' men, joking that she has her 'pickings.

' However, in a statement, she clarified that the comments were intended in jest and do not reflect her real life. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, miscarriages are more common with women with geriatric pregnancies as the quality of eggs decreases with age. Getting pregnant after age 37 can increase the risk of gestational diabetes, fetal chromosomal abnormalities, preterm birth, stillbirth and genetic conditions such as Down syndrome.

Pivarnick was planning on artificial insemination following the end of her two-year engagement to bodybuilder Vinny Tortorella last year and the demise of her 27-month marriage to sanitation worker Chris Larangeira in 2022. Fans can catch more from the second part of season eight of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday on MTV





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