Angelina Pivarnick is ‘actively miscarrying’ in emotional ‘Jersey Shore’ episode after pregnancy reveal

Earlier this month, the 39-year-old reality star took a pregnancy test — and shared her positive results — on an episode of the MTV show.

of the MTV show, the reality star said, “I woke up in the middle of the night — I’m actively miscarrying. ” Angelina Pivarnick revealed she suffered a miscarriage in the trailer for next week’s episode of “ Jersey Shore : Family Vacation.

”In the heartbreaking scene, Pivarnick was being comforted by a friend and said, “It f—king kills me, dude. ”On Thursday’s episode, the 39-year-old opened up about the concerning symptoms she was experiencing..

“Some stuff’s happening with me and my pregnancy, and I don’t know what going on. I don’t even know what to do. ” During an emotional sitdown with co-star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Pivarnick shared that she was “spotting” and wearing a pad. Pivarnick told Giancola that she was spotting, and her friend was immediately concerned, drawing parallels from her own past pregnancy loss.

Giancola, who was also pregnant at the time, admitted, “That to me, makes me a little nervous. I’m going to be honest with you,“I’m getting a little concerned for you,” she continued.

“I don’t want to think the worst, but for your own piece of mind, go to the ER. ” While Pivarnick knew she “needed to get checked out,” she didn’t want to tell anyone what she was going through because she was “definitely scared about what might find out. ”“There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” the shocked reality star said at the time while holding up her positive test.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” she told Giancola at the time. “There’s no sperm donor now,” she noted. “I did not think I was able to get pregnant but wow, I’m … pregnant. This could be a great thing.

This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby. ”Pivarnick went on to call her partner, referred to as “John Doe-Nor” on the show, gushing, “So I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant — we’re having a baby! ”Pivarnick told Giancola that she was spotting, and her friend was immediately concerned, drawing parallels from her own past pregnancy loss.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” the shocked reality star said at the time while holding up her positive test.





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