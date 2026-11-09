Angelina Jolie Sons Join Family Dinner After Vivienne Drops Pitt Surname

Angelina Jolie dines with sons Knox and Pax in West Hollywood following daughter Vivienne's legal name change. See details on the family's public appearances and the ongoing surname disputes. Read more here.

Angelina Jolie, 51, enjoyed a warm family evening with her sons Knox and Pax in West Hollywood on Sunday. The outing served as a public display of unity for the actress, coming merely days after her daughter Vivienne legally completed the process of dropping their estranged father Brad Pitt's last name. The family was spotted leaving a restaurant in the upscale neighborhood, maintaining a composed and close demeanor despite the high-profile legal changes unfolding within their household.

Family Bonding in West Hollywood

Knox, 18, was seen driving his elder brother Pax, 22, to the dining location, showcasing a close sibling bond that has persisted through the family's highly publicized separation. The three stood together at the valet area, chatting casually before driving off. Jolie presented a polished appearance in a white blouse, grey slacks, and a chestnut coat, with her hair worn sleek and straight. Knox, who retains Pitt's surname for now, looked remarkably like the actor, while Pax sported a stylish black jacket, joggers, and a Supreme baseball cap.

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Vivienne Changes Legal Surname

Vivienne, also 18 and Knox's twin, officially became the fourth of the six children to sever the legal connection to Pitt's family name. A Los Angeles judge granted her petition to change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie during a court hearing on Monday morning. Her attorney, Peter Kenneth Levine, appeared remotely via LACourtConnect to facilitate the proceedings, which concluded with the decree being signed and filed.

Legal Process and Court Ruling

The legal pathway for Vivienne's name change involved a standard public notice requirement. She published an advertisement in The Los Angeles Daily Journal once a week for four consecutive weeks, starting July 24 through August 14. The court document stated that after reviewing the case file and finding no objections, the petition was granted. Any potential opposition had to be submitted in writing before the final hearing date of Monday, November 2, allowing the judge to approve the request without contest.

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Historical Context of Name Changes

Vivienne follows in the footsteps of her three older siblings who have already legally changed their surnames: Shiloh, 20, Maddox, 25, and Zahara, 21. This latest move continues a trend established since the bitter, eight-year divorce battle between Jolie and Pitt, which was officially finalized in 2024. The family welcomed six children during their 'Brangelina' years before the relationship dissolved, leading to a long period of legal and public friction.

Source Comments on Family Healing

A source close to Angelina told People magazine that the actress hopes everyone is looking to heal from the past conflicts. The insider emphasized that the children's decency is shown by their refusal to speak ill of their father publicly or share private details. Jolie is reportedly not angry or fighting but simply desires peace, while Pitt has previously described the rift with his children as deeply painful and a betrayal.