Angelina Jolie's R-rated thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead exits Netflix on December 1, 2026. The film recently ranked third in U.S. streaming rankings before its departure.

Angelina Jolie's 2021 action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead is scheduled to depart Netflix on December 1, 2026. This removal marks the conclusion of the film's current streaming run on the platform. The announcement follows the movie's recent success in topping local viewership charts during September. Its departure aligns with standard licensing cycles that periodically refresh the content library.

Those Who Wish Me Dead Streaming Details

Those Who Wish Me Dead is an R-rated action thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan. The film originally opened in U.S. theaters on May 14, 2021. It stars Angelina Jolie as Hannah Faber, a smokejumper stationed at a remote fire lookout in Montana. Hannah Faber is portrayed as a character dealing with the emotional aftermath of a failed rescue operation that claimed three lives. Her isolation is disrupted when she encounters Connor, a twelve-year-old boy. Connor is the son of forensic accountant Owen Casserly. Two assassins are hunting the boy after he witnessed a murder. The killers aim to stop Connor from revealing the information he possesses.

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Cast Members and Plot Mechanics

Angelina Jolie leads the cast as the protective hero while Finn Little portrays the young Connor. The supporting cast features Jon Bernthal as Ethan, Aidan Gillen as Jack, and Nicholas Hoult as Patrick. Jake Weber appears in the role of Owen Casserly. The plot intensifies as Hannah protects Connor from the pursuing men. Their escape becomes increasingly dangerous when the killers set the surrounding forest on fire. This act is an attempt to cover their tracks and eliminate any evidence. The film focuses heavily on the survival instincts of Hannah Faber against these odds.

Critical Reception and Audience Scores

Review aggregator data provides a clear divide between professional critics and general audiences. The film holds a specific score based on 223 reviews from critics. Audience reactions were considerably more favorable than the critical consensus. The movie holds an 86 percent audience score on major platforms. This positive reception contributed to its strong performance on streaming metrics. The discrepancy highlights the film's appeal to general viewers despite mixed professional reviews.

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Netflix U.S. Ranking Performance

Those Who Wish Me Dead climbed to the number three position on Netflix's U.S. movie rankings. This peak occurred in September before its scheduled removal. The film ranked ahead of several other notable titles during that period. Competing films included The Secret Woman, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and Ready or Not. Other titles in the lower rankings included Nine to Five and Shark Tale. This performance indicates significant viewer interest in the thriller genre on the platform.

Production Context and Future Outlook

Disney owns the rights to the film through its acquisition of various media libraries. The removal from Netflix is part of standard content rotation strategies. Angelina Jolie's involvement continues to draw attention to her filmography. The director Taylor Sheridan has established a strong reputation for action narratives. Fans of the genre can anticipate similar high-stakes survival stories in future releases. The film remains available until the specific exit date in late 2026.